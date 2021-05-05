Peter Tri Credits His Success to a Relentless Mindset

They say the most successful people in the world make it to the top by moving quickly, not waiting for good things to come their way. Psychologists claim the most successful people in the world portray personality traits that are ambitious, competitive, and relentless. They will do anything it takes to make their dreams a reality.

Peter Tri is a self-made millionaire who’s fought his way to the top of a market space that’s almost impossible to penetrate. He’s the founder and CEO of 8 Food, a condiment manufacturing company that predominantly manufactures mayonnaise. Named one of Australia’s Top 10 condiment manufacturing companies, 8 Food supplies over 6,000 stores nationally with global giant customers, like COSTCO, and operates out of two facilities in Melbourne totaling 50,000 sq ft. So what does Tri credit his success to? A relentless mindset, he says.

How a Relentless Mindset Can Help You Succeed

Tri says he has “a never-give-up attitude and a relentless mindset” that drives him to do whatever it takes to succeed. He says, “I was a boss way before having an entrepreneur title was cool.” With a massive thirst for life, Tri loves taking on a challenge that seems impossible, getting “revved up,” as he calls it, when people say, “you can’t do it.”

These character traits gave Peter Tri the ambition to overcome his most significant challenges in life and business. He made his first brave move at 16-years-old when he dropped out of school, deciding traditional schooling wasn’t pushing him to be his best self. When he was 21, he boldly purchased a run-down chicken grill bar, quickly building it up and eventually opening five additional locations, all of which were successful.

But his biggest challenge to date came in 2007 when he decided to invest $3M into a food manufacturing business. He says the big names in the market worked hard to push him out of the highly competitive space. But instead of submitting, he rose to the challenge and changed his tactics. As soon as Tri got the business back on track, he says he established his current distribution company, 8 Food. Today, both of his businesses turnover more than $35M in revenue and are growing at a 25% increase per annum. Tri himself has a net worth of $37M – all thanks to his relentless mindset.

The Importance of Being Competitive in Business

According to Tri, a relentless mindset and competitive attitude go hand-in-hand. The entrepreneur believes “competitive people make the world go round.” When a person stays competitive, they set new goals and take action to reach them in whatever manner possible, he says. He goes on to explain that a competitive attitude forces a person out of their comfort zone, bringing out the best in them and helping them create more innovative products and services. Peter Tri says competitive people are “the reason you have the technology you use, the clothes you wear, the great food you eat and the world you live in.” But, he says, “competition isn’t always about trying to win. It’s also about getting better at what we do and who we become. The best type of competition is one where we compete against ourselves by challenging ourselves to do better than what we’ve done previously.” No one can beat a person who isn’t willing to give up, believes this successful entrepreneur.

Like this: Like Loading...