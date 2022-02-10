Peterside urges youths to eschew violence, participate in electoral process

The President and Founder of Anap Foundation, Mr Atedo Peterside, has called on youths to shun all sorts of violence. He advised them to participate in the 2023 general election through the Foundation’s GoNigeria advocacy campaign to elect forward-thinking leaders. Peterside, in a recent tweet, stated that youths consisting of over 60 per cent of the voting populace should register and collect their Personal Voter Card (PVC) before June. He added that the killing of innocent citizens is not the solution to youths’ aggressiveness for a better Nigeria, that such should be channelled to the 2023 elections towards voting for credible candidates that would ensure their dreams and aspirations are attained.

