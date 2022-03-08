Business

Petrol at fresh record as oil, gas prices soar

Petrol prices have hit another record high as oil and gas costs soar amid fears of a global economic shock from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Oil jumped to $139 a barrel at one point, the highest level for almost 14 years, while wholesale gas prices for next-day delivery more than doubled, reports the BBC. It came as the US hinted at a ban on buying Russian energy, as it looked to other countries to increase supplies. However, European leaders played down that prospect later on Monday. After meeting with UK prime minister Boris Johnson and Canada’s Justin Trudeau in Lon-don, Netherlands prime minister Mark Rutte said: “The painful reality is we are still very much dependent on Russian gas and Russian oil and if you now force European companies to quit doing business with Russia that would have enormous ramifications around Europe including Ukraine but also around the world. “We have to reduce our dependency. That will take time,” he said. UK petrol prices have hit an average of 155p a litre, the AA motoring group said. The market turmoil is fuelling concerns that the price of many everyday items from food to petrol and heating, already rising at their fastest rate for 30 years, could be pushed higher. Analysts have already warned that UK energy bills could reach as high as £3,000 a year due to the surge in oil and gas prices. Russia is the world’s second top producer of crude oil after Saudi Arabia, and supplies about a third of Europe’s needs. The price of Brent crude rose by more than a fifth last week amid fears of a reduction in Russian supplies.

 

