Petrol consumption drops by 8.14% in one month – PPPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

…as 1.74bn litres of petrol supplied nationwide

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that the daily consumption of petrol in the country has dropped from 60.55 million litres in the month of July, to 55.99 million litres in August, translating to 8.14 percent decline.

The Agency’s Petroleum Products Supply for the month of August indicated that about 1,735,624,740 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, was distributed nationwide in August.

The General Manager, Corporate Services, Kimchi Apollo who made this known in a signed statement on Monday in Abuja, noted that the report  for the month of August also indicated that the average daily supply of PMS in the month of August was brought to about 55.99 million litres.

The statement reads: “An analysis of the volume of PMS supplied nationwide in the month of August suggests a decrease of about 132,301,071 litres compared to the 1,867,925,811 litres supplied in the month of July.

“The report further showed that in the month under review, the total truck-out volume for PMS was 1.79 billion litres. Therefore, the average truck-out volume of PMS was 57.58 million litres per day.

“The data also showed that NNPC imported 100% of the PMS distributed that month. In addition, the PPPRA report showed that the country had an average PMS Days Sufficiency of 33 days.

“It is important to note that the decline in the volume of PMS supplied in the month of August does not in any way translate to product scarcity. The PPPRA will continue to monitor and advise relevant stakeholders to ensure continued product availability.”

