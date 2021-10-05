News Top Stories

Petrol consumption drops by 8.14% in one month –PPPRA

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) has revealed that the daily consumption of petrol in the country dropped from 60.55 million litres in the month of July, to 55.99 million litres in August, translating to 8.14 percent decline.

 

The agency’s petroleum products supply for the month of August indicated that about 1,735,624,740 billon litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, was distributed nationwide in August.

 

The General Manager, Corporate Services, Kimchi Apollo, who made this known in a signed statement on Monday in Abuja, noted that the report for the month of August also indicated that the average daily supply of PMS in the month of August was brought to about 55.99 million litres.

 

The statement reads: “An analysis of the volume of PMS supplied nationwide in the month of August suggests a decrease of about 132,301,071 litres compared to the 1,867,925,811 litres supplied in the month of July.

 

“The report further showed that in the month under review, the total truck-out volume for PMS was 1.79 billion litres. Therefore, the average truck-out volume of PMS was 57.58 million litres per day.

 

“The data also showed that NNPC imported 100 per cent of PMS distributed that month.

 

 

In addition, the PPPRA report showed that the country had an average PMS Days Sufficiency of 33 days. “It is important to note that the decline in the volume of PMS supplied in the month of August does not in any way translate to product scarcity.

 

The PPPRA will continue to monitor and advice relevant stakeholders to ensure continued product availability

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps to Akpabio: You must publish list of lawmakers executing NDDC contracts

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has insisted that the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio must publish the list of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contractors, which constitute 60 percent of members of the National Assembly. Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Kalu (APC, Abia) made the demand in a press […]
News

15 tips before asking for a loan

Posted on Author Our Reporters

  Asking for a loan from a bank is an important decision, where you must assume a payment commitment for a period of time. That is why it is important to know some tips that will solve your doubts before requesting a personal loan and avoid an imbalance in your finances.Incorrect or careless planning will […]
News Top Stories

Ohanaeze to Malami: Your open grazing-motor spare parts comment is incendiary

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has taken a swipe at the Attorney General of the Federal and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami over his stance against the ban of open-grazing in Southern Nigeria by the governors of the South. Reacting to Malami’s comment that banning open grazing in the South is like banning the sale […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica