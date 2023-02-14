Petrol Crisis: Issues and measures to stem menace

High hope that the current measures adopted by relevant authorities to address the crisis surrounding Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol, which has lingered for months in Nigeria, will yield the desired result and permanently stop it, SUCCESS NWOGU writes

The commencement of sale of petrol by tank farm or depot owners at an ex-depot price of N172 per litre to oil marketers on Thursday has ignited optimism in Nigerians that the lacerating petrol crisis will soon abate as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL) Mele Kyari, had assured the nation. Major stakeholders in the industry, including Sylva; Kyari; the National Operations Controller of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi; Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners & Operators Association, Mr Debo Olujimi, and Regional Coordinator, South West, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Ayo Kadeso, identified the causes of the crisis, listed efforts taken so far to address it and the solutions to the quagmire.

The minister said the Federal Government did not anticipate the petrol crisis, adding that saboteurs played a key role in the saga as, according to him, they cashed in on the upcoming general elections and created market disruptions. While assessing the situation in Lagos, last week, he said that factors that compounded the crisis included foreign exchange scarcity, insecurity and lack of naira availability. He, however, said the Federal Government was in control of the situation, adding that the inter-ministerial committee inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari was working assiduously to address all the challenges.

The minister also said that the government-regulated pump price was N184. Sylva said: “Sustainability is actually the issue. We are trying to create an inter-ministerial intervention. That is why the President has approved the constitution of the committee including the Minister of Finance, Customs, and all the security agencies.

Because in the end, all the factors are not under the control of the oil and gas sector alone. “There are some factors that contribute to these queues that are under the control of the Finance Ministry. For instance, foreign exchange (FX) is a problem, currency availability is a problem, (Point of Service (POS) working is also another problem. Security is another problem. “All these factors are not under the control of the Ministry of Petroleum. That is why we have adopted this inter-ministerial approach. So we are bringing everybody who plays a role somewhere along the value chain to come into the loop.

“We believe that this will not occur anymore. We have done well in this area of fuel supply. This is not a very recurring thing during this administration. We did not see this coming. People like to take advantage of situations. We do not want to trade blame. But you know those who have taken advantage of the situation. When you are approaching an election like this, they think they can muzzle you, that this is their opportunity to make money, and they try to do all kinds of things. But we are happy, all is under control.” The NNPCL GCEO said a glitch was a major cause of the fuel crisis.

He identified other factors as arbitrage, cross-border smuggling, distribution logistics challenge, and global inflation. Kyari said: “It’s a glitch. We are responding to this glitch. There is no lack of fuel in the country. But it is in the wrong location. Once you have arbitrate environment, marketers will look for where they can sell more profitably and sell. “It is an arbitrate environment. Once you create a huge arbitrate environment, you are going to have this challenge. It is the incentive that is there. You can have a truck of fuel with a margin of N40 million or N50 million when sold abroad. “It is the policy of the government to sustain the subsidy regime. That means that you are pricing the product cheaper than what you have across the borders. “The second place, even when prices are the same in neighbouring countries, you have a situation where these countries are fiscal challenged.

They are not able to import this petroleum product. So the combination of these two will make it practically difficult for you to control cross-border situations. “Greed will push people to get it from where it is sold cheaply to where it will be sold expensively. Greed will push people to hoard the product in their tanks. “We have a huge logistics challenge and this has been persistent in the last four to five months.

It started first as there was a glitch in terms of road failure around certain axis because of the flood. When that flood happened, we were unable to evacuate products from one location to the other efficiently. In this country, our redundancy is about three days as a result of the huge challenges we had in the country. Once you had a glitch of three days, you will have a challenge of resolving them in a minimum of three weeks. This is the reality that happens.

Once you have that situation, a lot of things come into play. “There are changes that came that nobody saw it coming. It was not planned and was not anticipated. For instance, once the product lands in this country, you have to take them by small vessels and transfer them to the depots. “The cost of hiring those vessels shifted from about $21 in early January last year to close to $80 per day in some locations in some parts of the country. Our compensation template under the price regime we are running today did not anticipate that coming. So, somebody has to pay for that. So that adjustment has to take place. “Second is managing the depots and the trucks. Every depot buys and manages the depots from the materials they have to buy overseas. They need foreign exchange. Prices move without reference to our local situations. So their price rise when we are not able to pay for them to be able to pay the costs. “It is a systemic issue. It is a major distribution issue and a challenge for a value chain.”

Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners & Operators Association, Mr Debo Olujimi, said, to avoid fuel scarcity, there must be a free market, adding that even if Nigeria’s local refineries begin to work, without the free market, the country would still continue to have hiccups in fuel distribution. He opined that the Ukraine-Russian war was a major factor that has affected commodities, including oil and gas, all around the world. He noted that the anomaly was biting hard on everybody globally as prices of commodities skyrocketed including shipping and petroleum products availability as Russia is a major supplier of oil and gas.

He further noted that global inflation has affected freight operations. Olujimi said: “On the issue of vessels picking the products from NNPCL mother vessels, it is a very tough period because everybody knows the issues regarding that. This price as at the beginning of last year was about $21,000 to $24,000 a day. “Suddenly due to the Russian- Ukraine war, everything went up.

At one point in time, depot owners and mother marketers had to pay $85,000 a day. If you calculate $850,000 for tens days and some cases where you have to go into demurrage. When you look at it, your premium is about $1.2 million. “For some of the agencies like Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, (NIMASA), the fees are charged in United States dollars.

So it is part of the problem that occurred and drove up the exdepot. “But as things are coming down now, things have reduced. We have encouraged NNPCL to find a way to get additional daughter vessels and if they make that available, we can rest assured that this product will spread across the country. “As at the moment, I think the price is between $60,000 to $65,000 a day which at the end of the end of.” He lamented the impact of smuggling on the nation’s economy as well as the humongous amount the Federal Government has claimed to have spent on petrol subsidy. He called on the FG to fully deregulate the downstream sector, saying that is the major solution to the impasse. Olujimi said: “Our members have been accused of smuggling. We have govenrment agencies at the borders. If people do their job and get things done, I do not think that smuggling will continue.

Once the govenrment sets off and the market is fully deregulated, all these things will stop. “Imagine spending N7 trillion -N10 trillion on subsidy in a year. No reasonable businessman will want that to continue. “We want deregulation to happen as quickly as possible so that there should be a free market for people to be able to do their business in a comfortable and convenient environment.”

The National Operations Controller, (IPMAN), Mr Mike Osatuyi, said the commencement by tank farm owners, to be selling to retail oil marketers, including IPMAN members at N172 per litre ex-depot price, was a good development. He, however, said the sustenance of the N172 ex-depot price and continuous supply of the product to the depot owners were critical. Osatuyi said: “We have been complaining before, for so many years, that they should be giving us the product at the official price. We have been buying at a high price before.

But be that as it may, we are happy that the federal government has intervened and that all the depot owners must be selling to us at the official price. “They have started selling to us at N172 per litre. But what worries us in IPMAN Is how can the govenrment sustain supply to the depot. It is not that my members will buy one or two trucks today and in another three weeks, they will not see to buy. “That is the crux of the matter. So if we are committing that we are going to buy at N172 and sell at a very reasonable price, the constant supply to the depots is very important.

If I tell my members today that they can drive in here with their trucks, pay and load, bearing in mind that depot owners have complied with all the rules, but is it sustainable? Not that depot owners will sell today at N172 and next month, they will sell at N200. “We have issued warnings to our members that the time of arbitrage is gone. Let us do what is right. But at the same time, depot owners must not be involved in arbitrage because we are going to report them to the government.” Regional Coordinator, South West, Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Mr Ayo Kadeso, said officials of NMDPRA had been monitoring petrol stations across the country to ensure adherence to rules and regulations.

He, however, noted that the suspension of full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, (PIA) by the FG created some loopholes in the sector. He said: “What the PIA said is that the prices will be determined by market forces. That aspect of market price determination was suspended because the federal government still felt that subsidy should still go on.

“So as we are seeing right now, we say that the federal government has not really come out and said categorically that the regulated price has changed. But what happened is that the template that we were operating before is no longer tenable. “So the NNPCL, marketers, and all other stakeholders came together and said, ‘what do we do? How do you allow some margin so that people can sell.’ That decision was simply a business decision. What we are talking about now is the adjusted price on the regulated price. “We have always monitored the system, from when the vessels come in down to the retain pump. We are ramping up enforcement because of the new regime at every corner.”

He, however, warned all marketers to adhere to government rules and regulations and the current agreed pump price, adding that NMDPRA will not fold its hands and see Nigerians continue to suffer. He further warned that defaulters would be sanctioned.

