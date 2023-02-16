News Top Stories

Petrol Crisis: More vessels berth, additional marketers to load next week –IPMAN

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) on Wednesday said more vessels carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, have berthed and will continue to berth at the different depots in Lagos. The association said more of its members will load the productfromdepotownersat an ex-depot price of N172 per litrefromMonday, nextweek.

The National Operations Controller, IPMAN, Mr Mike Osatuyi, stated these in an interview with New Telegraph. He, therefore, urged members of the association, who had yet to load at the N172 ex-depot price to remain patient, adding that they will soon load at the new price. Recall that the IPMAN Chairman, NNPC Depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, had raised the alarm that independent oil marketers in his zone had not been benefitting from the N172 exdepot price since tank farm owners, led by the Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tank farm Owners and Operators Association, Mr Debo Olujimi, on Thursday in Lagos flagged off the sales of PMS at N172 ex-depot price. Osatuyi said about six trucks were loaded by IPMAN members after the flag-off, adding that the flagoff was a demonstration of commitment by the tank farm owners to sell the product to marketers at N172 per litre ex-depot price.

 

