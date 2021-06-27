Petrol market price soars to N256 per litre

The standard market price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol has soared to N256 per litre.

The product still sells at the regulated price of N165 per litre and this pushes subsidy on it to N91 per litre. Controller of Operations, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Mike Osatuyi, who disclosed to Sunday Telegraph, maintained that this, caused by high crude oil prices, has made subsidy on the product to skyrocket. Crude oil prices have been steadied at around $76 per barrel since last Wednesday, and data showed that subsidy on petrol has increased to N150 billion per Month.

“Already, the price of PMS (petrol) has hit between N254 and N256 per litre as against the official regulated price of N165 per litre,” Osatuyi said. “The landing cost of PMS is also heading towards N300 per litre if this crude price remains at that level,” he added.

This means subsidy on the petrol would also go up. Using the daily petrol consumption data of 69 million litre, the N91 per litre subsidy will amount to N5.46 billion in one day.

The upward movement of crude oil prices happened after the government supply- demand data showed that not only the lowest U.S. crude stockpiles prior to the Covid-19 outbreak but also a huge surprising drawdown in gasoline that attested to a strong run-up to summer driving. Nigeria currently depends solely on importation of refined product as her refineries are not working.

With price going as high as $76 per barrel, it means the price of refined products would also move up since the price of crude influences the price of refined products. West Texas Intermediate crude, the benchmark for U.S. oil, soared to as high as $74.25 per barrel, a peak not seen since October 2018, before settling at $73.07.

While the rise on the day was just 23 cents or 0.3 per cent, WTI gained as much as 2 per cent on the week. Brent, the global benchmark for oil, also hit a 2018 peak, at $76 per barrel, before consolidating to finish the session at $74.50, down 31 cents or 0.4 per cent.

However, oil prices gave up their early highs after reports that producer group OPEC+, affirmed it would add 500,000 barrels per day to its August output, after a 440,000-bpd hike in July.

For context, the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition kept 7 million bpd or more off the market between April 2020 and March this year, before gradually adding to supply.

WTI and Brent prices hit near three-year highs earlier in the day after the Energy Information Administration reported that U.S. crude inventories fell 7.614 million barrels last week, compared with analysts’ expectations for a draw of 3.942 million barrels.

That, according to the EIA, was the lowest weekly stockpile for crude since March 2020, predating the U.S. outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic that decimated demand for oil in subsequent months.

More than the crude draw, the surprise was in the gasoline drawdown reported by the EIA, which came in at 2.93 million barrels last versus expectations for a build of 833,000 barrels.

