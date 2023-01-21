Petrol price increase: NNPCL doing damage control – IPMAN

The Chairman, of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, on Friday said the current pump price increase of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in its retail outlets, is a “damage control measure.” He stated that the NNPCL has not been able to address the real issue, which he identified as the non-availability of the product.

Retail outlets or petrol stations owned by NNPCL had on Thursday increased their PMS pump price in Lagos to N185 and Abuja N194. Amoo, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, called on NNPCL to make petrol available to independent marketers, who he said, are in a position to distribute the product easily across the country so as to stop the lingering fuel scarcity, the resultant queues and the hardship on unleashed on Nigerians.

He said IPMAN members now buy the product from private depot owners at N250 per litre, excluding transportation and other operational costs. According to him, independent marketers now sell a litre of petrol in Akure environment between N275 and N300. Amoo said, “They are only trying to do damage control. There is a problem on ground, let us be going up and down, doing like we are solving the problem. The problem on ground is that they have a shortage of supply and they are clamouring for the removal of subsidies and until they remove that they will not have enough volume in the country. Nobody wants to work at a loss, but on the subsidy they have been paying, are we sure that it is getting to the right people, like the masses or the less privileged? The rich or the privileged are the ones enjoying the subsidy.”

