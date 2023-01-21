News

Petrol price increase: NNPCL doing damage control – IPMAN

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

The Chairman, of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPC depot Ore, Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, on Friday said the current pump price increase of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, in its retail outlets, is a “damage control measure.” He stated that the NNPCL has not been able to address the real issue, which he identified as the non-availability of the product.

Retail outlets or petrol stations owned by NNPCL had on Thursday increased their PMS pump price in Lagos to N185 and Abuja N194. Amoo, in an interview with Saturday Telegraph, called on NNPCL to make petrol available to independent marketers, who he said, are in a position to distribute the product easily across the country so as to stop the lingering fuel scarcity, the resultant queues and the hardship on unleashed on Nigerians.

He said IPMAN members now buy the product from private depot owners at N250 per litre, excluding transportation and other operational costs. According to him, independent marketers now sell a litre of petrol in Akure environment between N275 and N300. Amoo said, “They are only trying to do damage control. There is a problem on ground, let us be going up and down, doing like we are solving the problem. The problem on ground is that they have a shortage of supply and they are clamouring for the removal of subsidies and until they remove that they will not have enough volume in the country. Nobody wants to work at a loss, but on the subsidy they have been paying, are we sure that it is getting to the right people, like the masses or the less privileged? The rich or the privileged are the ones enjoying the subsidy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ugwuanyi summons security meeting over Emene killings

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Following last Sunday’s bloody shootout involving security agencies and the members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and subsequent breakdown of law and order in Emene, Enugu State, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi yesterday summoned an emergency State Security Council meeting. The meeting, according to a statement by Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, […]
News

Tambuwal to Defence College: Study causes of banditry, kidnapping in Sokoto

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Soko to

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has tasked the Nigeria Defence College (NDC), Abuja, to commence an in-depth study into the causes of banditry, which he said has caused the state a lot of anguish in the past and in recent times.   Governor Tambuwal gave the charge when some staff of the college, who led […]
News

How high cost of governance worsens corruption in Nigeria, by PACAC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has expressed concern over the high cost of governance, saying that the development was partly responsible for the growing incident of corruption in the country. According to PACAC, the current socio-economic challenges, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the need to cut the cost of governance more […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica