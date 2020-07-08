News

Petrol price: IPMAN shelves planned strike, S’West exco meets DSS

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), South West Zone, Wednesday suspended its planned strike over recent increase in fuel pump price.
The suspension of the industrial action followed the meeting of the zonal executive of IPMAN with the Ogun State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), David Tuska.
The South West Zonal Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, who briefed reporters in Abeokuta, disclosed that the DSS boss had promised to intervene and get the grievances of members addressed positively.
The association had, at the weekend, threatened to stop lifting petroleum products in all depots in the region to protest inconsistency in pricing regulations without due consultation with stakeholders by the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).
The PPPRA had earlier announced a new price band of N140.80 to N143.80 per litre of petrol, up from N121.50 to N123.50.
But on Wednesday, Tajudeen led other members of the zonal executive of IPMAN on invitation to the DSS office in Abeokuta, where they agreed to put the strike on hold till after the forthcoming Sallah.
Those in attendance included the Zonal Assistant Secretary, ‘Molara Olagunju; Zonal Legal Officer, Abdul Majeed; the Mosinmi Unit Chairman, Otunba Femi Adelaja, and the former chairman of Mosimi Depot, Alhaji Surajudeen Adebisi Bada, among others.
According to Tajudeen, the DSS pleaded with the IPMAN zonal leadership to shelve the planned strike “in the interest of the nation.”
He explained that the association tabled some demands before the director which are expected to guarantee seamless operation of petroleum distribution and dispensing across the South West geopolitical zone.

