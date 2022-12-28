News

Petrol scarcity persists amid N412.3bn import in 3 weeks

Oil marketers and Nigerians alike are currently at crossroads over the lingering scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit as most filling stations remain empty despite the Federal Government expending over N412.3 billion on importating the product in the last three weeks.

Findings by New Telegraph revealed that amid the lingering crisis, 18 vessels had discharged 412,280 tonnes (412.3million litres) of PMS valued at N412.3billion between the last week of November and December 2022. However, the imports have failed to curtail the ongoing scarcity across the country despite the government’s promise to make fuel available during the festive period. The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited had at the beginning of the month announced that it had two billion litres of PMS in stock. The firm reassured Nigerians that it had sufficient products and extending hours to ensure enough (PMS) fuel supply nationwide.

 

