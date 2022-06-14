Petrol sells at N200/litre in Abuja as queues persist

Some fuel stations in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, now sell premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol as much as N200, investigation by New Telegraph has revealed. Last week Tuesday some petrol stations sell a litre of petrol between N165 and N185.

A driver, Abdullahi Musa, who spoke to our correspondent, explained that because of the queues, some people sleep in petrol stations so as to buy the product. He said the situation had become unbearable and called on relevant authorities to address it.

Musa said: “People are sleeping in filling station. We do not know the problem. At times like this, when you struggle your way into a filling station, nobody asks how much? “The first thing is: will I even get petrol? In some places, a litre of petrol is sold for N185, some N200, some NI65 at a few stations.” A source, who pleaded not to be named, attributed the persistent queues for petrol to panic buying.

He noted that petrol marketers from neighbouring states come to Abuja to buy fuel, thereby increasing demand and pressure on the product outlets in FCT.

Meanwhile, the National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, said that the high cost of exchange rate and the Russian war against Ukraine were the causes of the scarcity.

Ahmed added that people engaged in panic buying while the alleged epileptic supply of electricity has made rich people use more of petrol-powered generators. He noted that there are a few trucks that convey petroleum products to Abuja, adding that the high cost of transportation and the current insecurity is also inhibiting factors.

The IPMAN president said the alleged delay in payment of the Petroleum Equalisation Fund or bridging gap to marketers by the Nigerian Midtreamand Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) also contributed to the scarcity. Ahmed said: “Abuja queues boil down to limited supply. Abuja is a high consuming place.

The cost of transportation of products to Abuja now is very high. Since NMDPRA could not pay people on time, the little slack in people not going to pick products from Lagos to Abuja because of nonpayment of PEF is really affecting Abuja. There are a few trucks going to Abuja. “Most of the residents of Abuja are rich people.

They just do not go to petrol stations to buy a small quantity of fuel, they fill their tank because they are afraid as there were speculations that there would not be more products in the city.

At the same time, electricity has been very epileptic in Abuja, so, a lot of people are now using petrol generators because they can not go for diesel. A diesel generator is very high and maintaining it too is high. So, they go for all these petrol generators.

Many of them because of the epileptic supply of electricity, buy petrol to operate their generators.” The Kano State Chairman of IPMAN, Alhaji Bashir Danmalam, had, in May, 2022, warned of an impending fuel scarcity across Nigeria because of the alleged failure of the authorities to pay marketers their bridging claims amounting to N500 billion.

Bridging claims is the cost of transporting petroleum products from refineries and depots to fuel stations. But NMDPRA later said it disbursed over N58 billion to oil marketers in six months.

