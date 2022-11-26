News Top Stories

Petrol sells for N250 per litre in Lagos

Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol, now sells for N250 per litre in some petrol stations in Lagos. Investigations by Saturday Telegraph yesterday showed that aside selling a litre at N250, some petrol attendants also demanded and were given tips by customers before they dispense the product.

It was also discovered that some filling stations sell a litre for between N220 and N230. The development has caused unbearable hardship and dislocation of socio-economic activities with the concomitant great financial losses to businesses.

IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr Mike in an interview, said there is scarcity of PMS at the private depots, and that marketers buy petrol at exorbitant prices from private depot owners. According to him, they buy few available volumes from depot owners at N201, N203 and N205 instead of the official rate of N148.17. He stated that with transportation, operational costs and logistics, they should not sell petrol below N230 per litre. He lamented that they no longer buy the product from government depots owned by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

 

