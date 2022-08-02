Business

Petrol subsidies gulp N2.6trn in 6 months

Posted on Author Stories, Success Nwogu Comment(0)

…exceeds revenues by N210bn

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, recorded N2.6 trillion as subsidies for premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol from January to June, 2022. It had, however, projected N4 trillion expenditure on petrol subsidies in 2022.

But NNPC received N2.39 trillion as gross revenue from oil and gas sales. With N2.6 trillion recorded as subsidies and N2.39 trillion as gross revenue, subsidies recorded by the Federal Government were about N210 billion more than oil and gas revenues within the first half of the year.

These were revealed by NNPC’s monthly presentation to the federation account allocation committee (FAAC) meeting on Tuesday, July 26. The report stated that NNPC surpassed its monthly revenue projection for the second consecutive month. According to it, in May, it recorded N470.61 billion in gross revenue while in June, it made N490.19 billion as gross revenue from domestic crude and gas sales — up from 414.94 projected revenue.

The report added that the company, in the last six months, recorded 2.39 trillion as gross revenue — leaving a shortfall of N101.56 billion. According to the report, petrol subsidy payments were N210.38 billion in January, N219.78 in February and N245.77 billion in March 2022. It was N271 billion in April and N327.07 billion in May. It added that NNPCL deducted N319.18 billion from the federation account as payment for petrol subsidy for June.

The report said: “The value shortfall on the importation of PMS recovered from June 2022 proceeds is N319,176,182,836,31, while the outstanding balance carried forward is N1.01 trillion.”

It further stated that N564.65 billion was carried forward from the previous month as an unrecovered value shortfall and N263.95 billion from May 2022 subsidy outstanding, including N501.30 billion for the current month’s subsidy cost. It indicated that overall, the value shortfall for the period was N1.32 trillion.

The report stated that NNPCL deducted N319.18 billion from the federation account, out of the N1.32 trillion, leaving a balance of N1.01 trillion to be carried forward and recovered from July proceeds due in August.

 

The report explained that the estimated value shortfall of N1,490 413,402,007,66 consisting of arrears of N479,688,823,026.00 plus the estimated June 2022 value shortfall of N1,010,724,578,981.66 will be recovered from July 2022 proceed due for sharing at the August 2022 FAAC meeting.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Danbatta: FG’s ICT policies intend to alleviate poverty

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Executive Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has said that the two Federal Government policies recently launched will help government to lift many Nigerians out of poverty. According to him, the Nigeria Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) 2020- 2030 and the Nigerian National Broadband Plan 2020-2025 are to further […]
Business

Subsidy: Governors cry out over salary payments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum has said that the subsidy being paid by the Federal Government on petroleum products, especially premium motor spirit popularly called petrol, had unleashed great financial burden on states. NGF stated this in a memo forwarded to the House of Representatives.   The memo of NGF, which is the umbrella body for […]

new sterling bank logo
Business

Sterling Bank partners NGO on climate change

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

UN lauds lender Sterling Bank Plc has said it is partnering with Creative Youth Community Development Initiative (CYCDI) on a campaign tagged #NaijaClimateNow, to implement solutions towards climate change adaptation in Nigeria as part of its commitment and significant contributions to a better and safer ecosystem. This is just as the United Nations Information Center […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica