Petrol subsidies gulp N2.6trn in 6 months

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, recorded N2.6 trillion as subsidies for premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol from January to June, 2022. It had, however, projected N4 trillion expenditure on petrol subsidies in 2022.

But NNPC received N2.39 trillion as gross revenue from oil and gas sales. With N2.6 trillion recorded as subsidies and N2.39 trillion as gross revenue, subsidies recorded by the Federal Government were about N210 billion more than oil and gas revenues within the first half of the year.

These were revealed by NNPC’s monthly presentation to the federation account allocation committee (FAAC) meeting on Tuesday, July 26. The report stated that NNPC surpassed its monthly revenue projection for the second consecutive month. According to it, in May, it recorded N470.61 billion in gross revenue while in June, it made N490.19 billion as gross revenue from domestic crude and gas sales — up from 414.94 projected revenue.

The report added that the company, in the last six months, recorded 2.39 trillion as gross revenue — leaving a shortfall of N101.56 billion. According to the report, petrol subsidy payments were N210.38 billion in January, N219.78 in February and N245.77 billion in March 2022. It was N271 billion in April and N327.07 billion in May. It added that NNPCL deducted N319.18 billion from the federation account as payment for petrol subsidy for June.

The report said: “The value shortfall on the importation of PMS recovered from June 2022 proceeds is N319,176,182,836,31, while the outstanding balance carried forward is N1.01 trillion.”

It further stated that N564.65 billion was carried forward from the previous month as an unrecovered value shortfall and N263.95 billion from May 2022 subsidy outstanding, including N501.30 billion for the current month’s subsidy cost. It indicated that overall, the value shortfall for the period was N1.32 trillion.

The report stated that NNPCL deducted N319.18 billion from the federation account, out of the N1.32 trillion, leaving a balance of N1.01 trillion to be carried forward and recovered from July proceeds due in August.

The report explained that the estimated value shortfall of N1,490 413,402,007,66 consisting of arrears of N479,688,823,026.00 plus the estimated June 2022 value shortfall of N1,010,724,578,981.66 will be recovered from July 2022 proceed due for sharing at the August 2022 FAAC meeting.

