Petrol subsidy must go by June 2023 – FG

The Federal Government has insisted that it will stop subsidising Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly called petrol by June 2023.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, stated this during a media briefing to mark the end of the 28th National Economic Summit (NES) in Abuja.

According to her, the removal of fuel subsidy is part of the federal government’s medium-term plan in the budget. She said the challenge is how to go about removing the subsidy.

President Muhammadu Buhari, during the presentation of the proposed N20.51 trillion 2023 budget to the National Assembly earlier in October restated that the fuel subsidy, which, has been identified as a major drain on Nigeria’s resources will end in 2023.

Also, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) Limited previously revealed that it spent N2.565 trillion on petrol subsidy payments between January and August 2022.

The Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, during the briefing also stated that the fuel subsidy, in addition to the budget deficit, was putting enormous pressure on the FG’s ‘fiscals.’ Ahmed said: “First, we have to engage. We have already engaged with the states and the public before it was approved as part of the medium-term plan.

“We have to do it by systematically informing the citizens about the size and quantum of the fuel subsidy. We also have to educate them about the opportunity cost of what we are unable to do because of the fuel subsidy. “It is not money that we have; it is money that we have to borrow to maintain the fuel subsidy.

Some countries introduced subsidies during COVID-19, and because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, they are using their money to fund such subsidies. “In our case, we are borrowing to pay the subsidies; that is double jeopardy. It is something that has to stop.

We are glad that the majority of the people in decision-making positions, including the political parties, have agreed that subsidy is not sustainable.

