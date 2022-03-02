Business

Petrol subsidy to bite harder as oil price rises to $112 a barrel

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

*Highest since 2011

Global oil prices pulled a surprise on Wednesday, trading above $110 a barrel amid supply disruptions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The development is coming even as the United States and other member states of the International Energy Agency (IEA) agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil reserves to tame rising prices.

Brent crude climbed up 7.80% to $112.70 per barrel at 09:00 GMT+1– up nearly $8 per barrel from Tuesday and the highest since February 2011.

West Texas Intermediate Crude futures proportionally rose 7.54 percent to $110.95 a barrel.

OPEC and its allies will meet for crucial talks on monthly output for April 2022. The oil cartel is expected to continue raising its overall production quota by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd), according to a Bloomberg survey of 18 analysts and traders.

For Nigeria, high oil prices mean high subsidy payments for the government to sell petrol below the international market rate.

In January, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited claimed it expended N210.38 billion on petrol subsidy. For the month, the oil company did not remit any money to the federation accounts –- an action that may lead to state governments’ inability to pay salaries.

It has also earmarked N242.5 billion (about N143.7 billion for January 2022 recovery and November spot arrears of N98.8 billion) to deduct from governments’ revenue in February.

Last month, President Muhammadu Buhari asked the National Assembly to approve the N2.557 trillion budget for petrol subsidy in 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Promasidor Nigeria gets new CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Promasidor Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Bruno Gruwez as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective January 1, 2021. In a press statement made available to New Telegraph, Bruno succeeds Anders Einarsson, who will assume regional responsibilities within the Promasidor Group. Bruno joins Promasidor from PepsiCo, where he was Senior Director, Food Categories […]
Business

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management unveils plans for 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has said that its main objectives this year include focusing on spearheading reform processes targeted at benchmarking the Nigerian capital market to global standards and improving the assets of all its clients by providing them with even more diversified investment options backed by quality […]
Business

Investors eye Atlas Mara 49.97% stake in Union Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

There were indications at the weekend that Atlas Mara Ltd. is considering options for its stake in Union Bank after receiving takeover interest for one of its last remaining assets, Bloomberg reports.   The initial approaches for its 49.97 per cent holding in Lagos-based Union Bank of Nigeria Plc came from local lenders looking to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica