Petrol tanker, car in road crash in Kwara

Operatives of the Kwara State Fire Service have reportedly saved a tanker, fully laden with petroleum, and a car involved in a fatal road crash on yesterday from total destruction. The incident, according to a statement by the spokesman of the state Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, occurred at Ojutaye village along Ilorin/ Jebba expressway.

“It was a head on collision between the two vehicles, which later resulted in fire outbreak. “Most importantly, no life was lost in the accident, and out of three compartments of the petroleum loaded tanker, two were completely saved by the firemen. “The accident was as a result of careless overtaking by one of the drivers.” Meanwhile, the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince Falade John Olumuyiwa, has urged drivers, particularly transporters to always exercise patience whenever they are on the road.

Our Reporters

