Petrol Tanker Catches Fire In Jos, 10 Dies, Others Injured

No fewer than ten persons were confirmed dead and others sustained several degrees of injuries as a petrol tanker caught fire along Bauchi junction, in Jos, Plateau State

New Telegraph gathered that operatives of the Federal Road Road Safety Corps (FRSC), motorists, business people and pedestrians who were in the busy area at of the time of the incident were seriously injured.

Some vehicles and tricycles were also bunt to ashes as a result of the explosion that occurred on Thursday, April 27.

Meanwhile, some security agent escaped being knocked off by raving youths who were angry about the late arrival of the corps.

It was also gathered that the FRSC vehicles was burnt and two of their members were injured.

According to the state police command spokesman, Alfred Alabo, “The Command received information from a good Samaritan that a tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) lost control, crashed and burst in flames along Bauchi Road Junction in Jos.

“The State Fire Service was yet to respond to calls to the known phone number.

“On receipt of the ugly incident, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bartholomew Onyeka, directed the Angwan Rogo Divisional Police Officer and his team of detectives to move to the scene of the accident immediately. Upon their arrival it was discovered that 10 yet-to-be-identified persons were burnt beyond recognition.

“Their lifeless bodies were later deposited at Plateau Specialist Hospital, Jos, while three (3) Motor vehicles and two (2) tricycles affected by the fire were recovered from the scene.

“Efforts are on to remove obstacles placed on the road to enable the free flow of traffic and to identify the true identity of the burnt bodies.

“The CP extends his condolence to the families of those who lost their lives in this unfortunate accident and also advises members of the public not to panic as the situation is under control.” He added

Peter Longsan who is the spokesman of the FRSC said, “When the incident happened, our people went there and started rescuing the victims, they took the first batch of the victims to the hospital, on coming back for continued rescue, they were attacked, one of our vehicles vandalized and burnt down. Our ambulance was destroyed.

“The carcass of our patrol vehicle is there, our men were chased away and two of them were injured.”

The Chairman of Jos North Local Government, Shehu Usman sympathized with the victims of the incident.

Usman said, “A tanker loaded with premium motor spirit caught fire and in the process, some people lost their lives, some were injured and vehicles were destroyed.

“The situation is sad and is being investigated. We don’t have the full details because the stock is still being taken.”

He sent his condolences to the survivors and victims’ families and assured the incident would be investigated to avoid a reoccurrence.

