Petrol tanker explodes in Lagos

A tanker conveying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, lost control while in motion at Anthony inward Gbagada area of Lagos State on Friday night and subsequently fell sideways.
This led to an explosion in which two other unidentified vehicles were burnt.
A joint team of responders led by the Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Fire Service, Nigeria Police and Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) worked together to curb the resultant inferno from escalating further.
However, casualties could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

