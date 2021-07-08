Metro & Crime

Petrol tanker kills 10 Army school children in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Comment(0)

There was gnashing of teeth at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday after a petrol tanker crushed some pupils of Army Children Primary School in the locality.

Pandemonium immediately erupted after the tanker suddenly left the road and ran over them.

The school children were returning home from school when the heavily laden tanker with petroleum products lost control and crushed them.

At least 10 were said to have died on the spot but others, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were promptly rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The tanker driver was said to have taken to his heels to escape being lynched by an angry mob.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kogi auto crash claims lives of four workers

Posted on Author Reporter

Muhammad Bashir, Lokoja   Four staff of BN Ceramics Company Ajaokuta lost their lives in a ghastly vehicle accident along Ajaokuta road on Wednesday morning. The accident, it was learnt, occurred at about 10.00 am and involved a bus and Toyota saloon car. According to an eye witness both vehicles had a head on collusion […]
Metro & Crime

Edo: 11 traders convicted for selling on walkways

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

Chief Magistrate F. E. Okunrobo, presiding over a Mobile Court sitting in Benin, Edo State, yesterday convicted 11 traders for selling on walkways and other unauthorised places. The traders, who were arrested at various locations at Ugbor Street and Sapele Road axis in the state capital, pleaded guilty to the offense and asked for leniency […]
Metro & Crime

Traders, developer bicker over abandoned N13bn Alade Market project

Posted on Author John Chikezie

Traders at the Alade Market, Allen Avenue, Ikeja have appealed to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the construction and contract execution of a N13 billion Mega Alade Market Mall project which has been abandoned since 2016 by a Developer, Masters Realities International Concepts Limited. The Alade Marketers Association, through its legal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica