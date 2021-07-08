Petrol tanker kills 10 Army school children in Delta

There was gnashing of teeth at Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State on Thursday after a petrol tanker crushed some pupils of Army Children Primary School in the locality.

Pandemonium immediately erupted after the tanker suddenly left the road and ran over them.

The school children were returning home from school when the heavily laden tanker with petroleum products lost control and crushed them.

At least 10 were said to have died on the spot but others, who sustained various degrees of injuries, were promptly rushed to an undisclosed hospital.

The tanker driver was said to have taken to his heels to escape being lynched by an angry mob.

