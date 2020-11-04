Metro & Crime

Petrol tanker spills contents on Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway  

A fully loaded petrol tanker is discharging its contents along Bajomo Street, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it has activated its response team
Residents are advised to exercise extreme caution and refrain from any activities involving naked flame.
The LASEMA, therefore, appealed to residents to allow the Agency’s first responders to work without being harassed and molested while potential miscreants are urged to avoid attempts to scoop petrol which has been known to cause secondary incidents leading to loss of life.
The Agency seeks the cooperation of all Lagosians to enable it to carry out its duties efficiently and effectively.
The incident was confirmed by Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, DG/CEO LASEMA.

