Petroleum sector needs competitive fiscal regime – Experts

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Experts in the energy sector have urged the Federal Government to develop a fiscal regime that was progressive and competitive enough to attract sustainable investments unto the petroleum industry. At a virtual Energy Dialogue hosted by Energy Institute Nigeria in partnership with Facility for Oil Sector Transformation (FOSTER) with the theme ‘Impact of Fiscal Policies on Investments in the Petroleum Sector,’ the experts stressed the need for an urgent fiscal reform if Nigeria must grow its reserves and increase production. Energy economics expert, Prof. Wunmi Iledare, who lamented the poor develop-ment of a fiscal regime in the nation’s petroleum industry, disclosed that although the sector provides the bulk of government revenue and foreign exchange, it contributes less than 10 per cent of the GDP. While noting that the reform of petroleum industry fiscal regime in the country was inevitable, he urged the government to pay more attention to investors’ objectives by making the new fiscal regime competitive and attractive, bearing in mind, a blend of economics, technology and public policy. In his words: “Our current fiscal arrangement is not competitive and progressive as it should be. There are three things you need to put into consideration when designing a fiscal system: Economics, technology and public policy.

“These are very critical if you are going to be able to develop you petroleum resources and reserves to make sustainable development. I want emphasize the importance of research and development. There must be an inter-play between the universities, the government and the industry. “To me, this is one of the important missing links when you look at fiscal system design with respect to sustainable development in petroleum resource endowed nations.” Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Crystol Energy, Dr. Carole Nahkle, warned that Nigeria must take into consideration, events in the international market and what other provinces were offering while developing a new fiscal regime.

Our Reporters

