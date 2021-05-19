News

Petroleum subsidy removal inevitable –Minister

Says PIB may be ready before end of June

The Federal Government, yesterday said it would soon revisit its policy on the removal of subsidy on petroleum products, especially premium motor spirit (PMS), commonly called petrol in Nigeria. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, who disclosed this during an interaction with journalists, said that a review of the policy had become inevitable given the huge financial burden it has imposed on the economy of the country.

He acknowledged that subsidy had become a thorny issue because of its perceived negative impact on the price of petrol in the country. The minister, however, maintained that its removal would save the nation a lot of resources which could be ploughed into other competing sectors of the economy. According to the minister, one of the challenges of tampering with the policy is the general belief that subsidy removal will result in the hike in the price of petrol and further give rise to the increase in the cost of transportation and prices of commodities.

“Who is really benefitting from subsidy? It is confusing. Some people are benefitting but certainly not the common man. Though it does not really benefit the common man, when you try to remove it, the common man comes out to defend it. “Now, can we carry on with subsidy if you consider the amount of money swallowed by subsidy? If you want to carry on with subsidy, how do we get the money to fund it? The best way out is to take out subsidy because if we don’t, we will continue to beg the question,” he said. Sylva recalled that the government had in March 2020, announced the removal of subsidy on petrol, but was forced to return to subsidy.

“It was practiced for a few months, but when the prices began to move up, some people started threatening and we had to return to it. “This is a democracy and having deregulated for a few months, we had to step back because this government has listening ears,” he said. Sylva admitted that over the years, subsidy had always been controversial and sensitive as successive governments grappled with its implications on the population and economy.

He blamed the huge cost of funding subsidy in Nigeria on the activities of smugglers who ferry tankers of subsidised fuel across the borders to neighbouring countries where the commodity is a hot cake. Sylva also reiterated government’s commitment towards the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) to provide a robust legal and regulatory framework that would attract investments into the industry.

