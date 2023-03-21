PFAN condemns sacking of Finidi, Shorunmu

…says NFF, Peseiro unfair to national heroes

It’s rotation, not sacking -NFF

Following the upheavals that trailed the removal of two ex-internationals –Ike Shorunmu and Finidi Georgefrom the coaching crew of the Super Eagles by Manager Jose Peseiro, the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, has frowned about the development. In the statement signed by PFAN Secretary- General, Emmanuel Babayaro, it expressed its dismay and disappointment by the sacking of Finidi and Shorounmu.

“The Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria is dismayed and deeply traumatized by the news that greeted the airwaves of the sudden and disgraceful manner in which our own football icons and coaches in continued service to their fatherland, were unceremoniously dismissed from their jobs,” the statement read. “While PFAN as a national brand have deemed it necessary to give the current NFF leadership soft landing to enable them to hit the ground running in cognizance of the rot they inherited from the previous administration, we cannot however, be mute while our sworn oath and mandate as an organisation is trampled on.

“On this premise therefore, The PFAN, condemn in the strongest terms the way and manner our football icons, Finidi George and Ike Shorunmu, were dismissed from their jobs as Super Eagles assistant coaches. “Their sacking falls very short, even under the Employment act of the Federal Republic. PFAN therefore, expects a public explanation from the Nigeria Football Federation of this perceived disrespectful act in order to quell the heightened foul sentiments occasioned by this unfortunate act.” Speaking with our correspondent on the telephone, Shorunmu, said he was told that the coach personally requested for his omission from the team as Peseiro preferred to work with Flying Eagles goalkeepers’ trainer, Baruwa. “I am still expecting official documents to that effect as I was surprised when the federation told me I should not join the team,” he said. “Seriously I don’t know the reason, but I hope the coach will let me know the main reason behind his decision. “We have been working since without contract and payment, all we get are promises.” In a reaction yesterday, NFF said in a statement, “It is part of cost-cutting measures instituted at the beginning of the new administration, we established a rotation policy among the assistant coaches, based on the high number, which was agreed with all of them. The last time that the team had a programme, Mr. Finidi George was the person who travelled for the friendly match in Portugal. This rotation policy is only for matches. When there is a tournament, all of them will be with the team.”

