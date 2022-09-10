PFAN urges minister to set up committee to probe LMC

Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN) has urged the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to set up a Committee of Enquiry to probe the activities of the League Management Company (LMC) in the last nine years of operation. The Supreme Court on Friday 2nd September, 2022 declared the formation of LMC that currently runs the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as an aberration and deceit. Delivering the judgement, Justice Justice Ejembi Eko said the LMC was fraudulently floated to avoid and evade pre-existing debts and other obligations owed by the Nigeria Premier League Limited that is mandated by law to run Professional Football League in Nigeria.

Based on this, the Ministry of Sports after critical investigation declared the LMC illegal and urged the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) set up an Independent Management Committee to take charge pending the constitution of a legal body. PFAN Task Force Chairman, Harrison Jalla in a realese made available to BSN Sports urged the Ministry of Sports not to allow the leaders of the League Management Company go scot-free without being accountable and make public the balance sheet and the dividend they have paid to the shareholders for nine years. Harrison Jalla while commending the Ministry of Sports for the clean-up to better the domestic League urged the supervising body to order the LMC leaders make public the expenditure and income of the company since 2013. “The Ministry of Sports has done Nigeria domestic League a great favour by d e c l a r – ing illegal t h e LMC.

The LMC should show Football stakeholders and Nigerians the assets it is leaving behind for the Interim Management Committee after 9 years of managing the NPFL. This is because the Chief Oyiuki Obaseki of blessed memory/ Prince Davidson Owumi/ Chief Rumson Baribote led Board in few years of their operations left massive asset for the NPL which consist of a building where the NPL headquarters was situated, official cars and buses, good welfare packages for staff and up to date and prompt payments of match indemnities. “The NPFL as the flagship of Nigeria’s domestic football should be assisted with a take-off grant from the federal government of Nigeria for the IMC to operate in the interim until the battered Image of the NPFL already tainted with several dubious transactions and pending litigations are properly cleaned up.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...