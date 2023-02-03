News

PFAs plan massive investment in infrastructure

Posted on Author Isa Abdulwahab Comment(0)

As investors in various sectors of the economy strategise for the New Year, pension fund managers have tagged along with the intention of investing heavily in infrastructure. Disclosing this yesterday in his presentation during a webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Oguche Agudah, said 42 per cent of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) indicated that they were actively looking for investments in infrastructure while another 50 per cent said they would also consider investments along that line of business in the current year.

The event, which attracted frontline economists was with the theme: “The Nigerian Economic and an Investment Outlook: A focus on Pension Fund Investment Strategies” and organised PenOp. Oguche, however, said: “Although fund managers are cautious about private equity, they will consider on a deal by deal basis.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate: Akpabio blackmailing us over NDDC contracts

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The war of words between the National Assembly members and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract awards, yesterday, worsened, with the Senate describing Akpabio’s allegation as a cheap blackmail and fallacy of the highest order.   The position of the Senate was expressed by the Chairman, […]
News

Terrorism Lasting 20 Years: Shehu Sani Should Go Back to School

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Senator for Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, is a man to watch. He should be watched not because he is some star boy or role model that must be recommended to the upcoming generation to emulate, he should be watched closely because he has degenerated to a point where he has become a […]

Manufacturers Association of Nigeria MAN
News

COVID-19 fallout pushed 124m people into poverty line – UN, MAN

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The United Nations (UN), Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and other members of Organized Private Sector (OPS) have disclosed that no fewer than 124 million people worldwide were pushed back into poverty last year amid the COVID-19 challenges. With this, they emphasized that there is a need for a sustainable recovery model plan to be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica