PFAs plan massive investment in infrastructure

As investors in various sectors of the economy strategise for the New Year, pension fund managers have tagged along with the intention of investing heavily in infrastructure. Disclosing this yesterday in his presentation during a webinar, the Chief Executive Officer, Pension Funds Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Oguche Agudah, said 42 per cent of the Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) indicated that they were actively looking for investments in infrastructure while another 50 per cent said they would also consider investments along that line of business in the current year.

The event, which attracted frontline economists was with the theme: “The Nigerian Economic and an Investment Outlook: A focus on Pension Fund Investment Strategies” and organised PenOp. Oguche, however, said: “Although fund managers are cautious about private equity, they will consider on a deal by deal basis.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...