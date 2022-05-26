News

Pfizer makes quality medicines accessible to 1.2bn people globally

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Pfizer Inc has launched an initiative that would make its patented medicines including vaccines available in the United States or the European Union (EU) while expanding the product accessibility to 1.2 billion people in 45 lowerincome countries on a not-forprofit basis. The company said this while launching the programme tagged: ‘An Accord for a Healthier World,’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The Accord seeks to greatly reduce the health inequities that exist between many lower- income countries and the rest of the world. Dignitaries present at the event include Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, the President of Ghanà, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Macky Sall, the President of Senegal and Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]
News

Oil wells: FG asks S’Court to dismiss Rivers suit against Imo

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, Abuja

The Federal Government Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit filed by the Rivers State Government seeking to stop it from ceding 17 disputed oil wells to Imo State. The FG through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice further prayed the apex court to vacate an order of injunction it […]
News

Police in Anambra arrest 3 suspects for alleged abduction, rape

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three suspects, who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-yearold woman under the pretext of securing a job for her.   The command’s Spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday. Mohammed said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in their custody, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica