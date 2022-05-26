Pfizer makes quality medicines accessible to 1.2bn people globally

Pfizer Inc has launched an initiative that would make its patented medicines including vaccines available in the United States or the European Union (EU) while expanding the product accessibility to 1.2 billion people in 45 lowerincome countries on a not-forprofit basis. The company said this while launching the programme tagged: ‘An Accord for a Healthier World,’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The Accord seeks to greatly reduce the health inequities that exist between many lower- income countries and the rest of the world. Dignitaries present at the event include Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, the President of Ghanà, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Macky Sall, the President of Senegal and Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...