Pfizer makes quality medicines accessible to 1.2bn people globally

Pfizer Inc has launched an initiative that would make its patented medicines including vaccines available in the United States or the European Union (EU) while expanding the product accessibility to 1.2 billion people in 45 lowerincome countries on a not-forprofit basis. The company said this while launching the programme tagged: ‘An Accord for a Healthier World,’ at the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The Accord seeks to greatly reduce the health inequities that exist between many lower- income countries and the rest of the world. Dignitaries present at the event include Paul Kagame, the president of Rwanda, the President of Ghanà, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Macky Sall, the President of Senegal and Lazarus Chakwera, President of Malawi.
Hushpuppi: Plot by APC to clampdown on political opponents – PDP
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election. APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena […]
Oil wells: FG asks S’Court to dismiss Rivers suit against Imo
The Federal Government Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to dismiss the suit filed by the Rivers State Government seeking to stop it from ceding 17 disputed oil wells to Imo State. The FG through the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice further prayed the apex court to vacate an order of injunction it […]
Police in Anambra arrest 3 suspects for alleged abduction, rape
The Police Command in Anambra has arrested three suspects, who allegedly abducted and raped a 24-yearold woman under the pretext of securing a job for her. The command’s Spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Saturday. Mohammed said the suspects allegedly raped the victim repeatedly while in their custody, […]
