Pfizer Nigeria wins great place to work award

Pfizer has won the ‘Great Place to Work Award 2020’ in Nigeria. Pfizer won the award in ‘Small Sized Organisations’ category. The report from the survey shows Pfizer had a high trust index score and employee engagement score of very high comparing to the market. The Pfizer Nigeria report was benchmarked externally with Top 100 Best Pharmaceutical company globally (They had over 23,000 entries). In comparison to the external benchmark, Pfizer Nigeria came out very strong in work environment & processes; Strategy & Direction and Talent management.

Great Place to Work selects the best companies to work in Nigeria whose outstanding achievement builds a better society while creating great workplaces the foremost authority on workplaces around the world producing best companies lists in more than 45 countries on six continents and regional lists for Europe and Latin America. Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Olayinka Subair, Pfizer Nigeria’s Country Manager & Cluster Lead, West Africa, said: “Pfizer Nigeria is very pleased to win the Great Place to Work Award.

This is an endorsement of our passion and commitment to creating an enabling work environment where our staff will continue to deliver excellence in bringing breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. It is inspiring to see the dedication of our colleagues and their commitment to Pfizer’s purpose as we continue to create a positive work environment.”

