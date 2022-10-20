PFIZER partners NHIA to expand access to innovative medicine

Pfizer and the National Health Insurance Agency (NHIA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), on the reimbursement of antimicrobial agents with the aim of improving patients’ access to innovative antibiotics. The MoU was an offshoot of the medicines supply initiative rolled out by the agency in October 2021, where a framework was developed to create an enabling environment for pharma companies to enter into partnership with the agency through an innovative cost-sharing mechanism to ensure the affordability of drugs for patients at treatment centres.

Pfizer West Africa Country Manager, Olayinka Subair who spoke at a brief ceremony to seal the partnership on Monday in Abuja, noted that, “Pfizer’s partnership with the National Health Insurance Agency is a significant and commendable milestone for infectious diseases and antimicrobial stewardship programmes in Nigeria as it would address key affordability challenges that contribute to high morbidity and mortality in critical care.

“Accessibility and affordability of the right antibiotic when patients present to treatment centers could determine treatment outcomes and, ultimately, survival of patients. Similarly, limited options of antibiotics could lead to over-use of available antibiotics and consequently antimicrobial resistance. “The partnership enables Pfizer, NHIA and healthcare institutions to engage in capability building initiatives that are designed to support the health insurance ecosystem.”

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NHIA, Prof. Mohammed Sambo who noted that the agency would continue to ensure it brings affordable and quality healthcare to all Nigerians, with the implementation of its 10-year strategic plan which was presently on course. He said “NHIA is well positioned to accelerate access with the recent signing of the NHIA act which has expanded coverage for 83 million vulnerable Nigerians. “As a health insurance regulator, we would work with Pfizer, the global drug giant to assiduously achieve Universal

