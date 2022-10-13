Pfizer renews commitment to patient-centred operations for healthy living

As a part of their yearly ongoing commitment to all patients, this week Pfizer is hosting their second annual global event, Patients in Focus, to recognise the influence patients have on every facet of their work. The theme for this year’s programme, ‘With Patients. For Patients,’ signifies a renewal of Pfizer’s ongoing commitment to serving patients, which would ensure that patients live a healthy life.

While this event is week-long, Pfizer’s commitment to patients is year-round and central to the work Pfizer does every day. Activities for 2022 were scheduled for October 3 to 7, showcased Pfizer’s directional advocacy and partnerships relationships and increased awareness on the benefits of partnering with patients across all functions. Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pfizer, Sally Susman said the purpose is to bring the company’s breakthroughs to the benefits of patients. “We are made up of many local markets and differing functions, but our purpose at Pfizer is global: to develop breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.

“For our work to be meaningful, every function of Pfizer needs to understand the importance of engaging patients, caregivers, and advocates in our work. By showcasing real patient experiences and where we have made an impact on patients’ lives, Patients in Focus week will continue to build empathy and show colleagues how to focus on patient advocacy year-round and in everything we do. “In West Africa, we’re demonstrating our commitment to patients through an interactive panel discussion with the Country Manager and patient advocates in Oncology, Rare Diseases and Immunisation to discuss ‘Promoting Health Equity As a Patient Advocate’.

Patient Advocates spoke about the impact of their interventions to patients. Patient Advocates will emphasise the importance of including patients’ perspective in all facets of Pfizer’s work, and the impact of partnerships. Olayinka Subair, Pfizer West Africa Country Manager said, “This summit is helping us to learn from our patient advocacy partners to understand how we can better incorporate patient voices into our work every day.

Pfizer could not realise its purpose without the pivotal role played by patients, caregivers, and advocates — whether engaging in our Research & Development efforts, offering consult on our clinical trial design, or partnering with us to develop tools, resources, and easyto- understand materials for our patients. This time and focus will support our work as we continue to strive to be the most patient-centric company, understanding and embedding the patient perspective in all we do.

Further, Pfizer will be able to develop more innovative medicines and breakthroughs when we engage with patients and patient advocacy groups to understand the needs of all patients. Patients in Focus spurs inspiration, energy, and innovation by showcasing examples of new ways to include patients at every step of Pfizer’s work and is an opportunity for us to collectively envision how we can continue to best serve the evolving needs of patients in the years to come.” Michelle Akande, Vice President of Global Access Financing said, “Patients in Focus allows us to highlight examples of successful patient engagement and partnerships and learn from them, demonstrating not only how Pfizer has made a difference in patients’ lives but how patient groups provide insights that guide our work.

By sharing real patient and caregiver experiences, Patients in Focus will build empathy for and allow colleagues to better understand patient journeys and how we can work with patients to address unmet needs. Patients in Focus allows us to showcase bi-directional advocacy relationships and partnerships that build trust and increase awareness of the value and benefit of partnering with patients across all functions.” Samuel Agyei Wiafe, Executive Director at Rare Disease Ghana Initiative stated, “Rare Disease Ghana Initiative in collaboration with Pfizer has been able to address gaps in the management of rare disease from increased knowledge and awareness to early diagnosis and prevention to the best-to-best practice treatment and care to community engagement to access to best treatments and comprehensive research.”

Dr. Oyinloye, Medical Director Leah Foundation commented “The collaboration with Pfizer enabled us in closing the care gap with cancer treatment as we are able to offer consultation and assessment, counselling, awareness and sensitisations campaign through road walks, Radio Jingles in the North Central axis of Nigeria.” Chika Nwankwo, Programmes Lead, Vaccine Network for Disease Control said “Vaccine Network for Disease Control and Pfizer have a long standing relationship of collaborating to address pertinent issues in sensitising communities through edutainment. This approach of community awareness drive has since been adopted by many health outreaches and has achieved positive results in transforming community behaviours to vaccines and other health services in Nigeria.”

