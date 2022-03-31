Pfizer supports Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Leah Foundation with free breast cancer screenings

To commemorate this year’s 2022 World Cancer Day, Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) and Leah Foundation with support from Pfizer, have implemented free breast cancer screenings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and five states including Nassarawa, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Oyo. The Senior Programme Manager Medicaid Cancer Foundation Ms. Hadiza A-Arome said, “The breast cancer awareness and free screening programme provided free breast cancer screening services for all persons who meet age, and medical eligibility guidelines, especially rural women.

She said it was to ensure that all women screened by MCF receive appropriate and timely follow-up, diagnosis, treatment, and navigation increases screening in target populations through regional public education efforts that promote breast cancer screening as a means of reducing morbidity and mortality from this disease.” Speaking, the Executive Director Leah Foundation Mr. Lanre Bello said “This was a life-saving intervention from Pfizer as most of the rural women had no prior knowledge of breast cancers. This is a pointer that more needs to be done in terms of advocacy and screenings. Corporate organisations, religious bodies, trade unions, women associations and governments need to partner more than ever before to raise awareness, provide screenings and make necessary interventions including vaccines available, as the case may be. Biannual screening is recommended especially for the rural locations.”

Olayinka Subair, Country Manager Nigeria, commented, “At Pfizer, we remain committed to improving patients’ lives. We are showcasing our dedication to health equity and reducing disparities in cancer care through these collaborations with Medicaid Cancer Foundation and Leah Foundation across six states (FCT, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Oyo States) in Nigeria.

This is our way of drawing attention to the need for early detection in saving lives as we commemorate World Cancer Day. We are choosing to close the care gap by providing access to accurate information and knowledge about cancer to empower us all as health equity can only be achieved when everyone have the opportunity to reach his or her full health potential without barriers or limitations.” Pfizer’s legacy in breast cancer spans over two decades, with a strong foundation in research and development to ensure support for breast cancer patients.

World Cancer Day is a day where the oncology community gets together to raise awareness around and show support for people diagnosed and living with cancer. World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control, the largest and oldest international cancer organisation dedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda.

