Health

Pfizer supports Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Leah Foundation with free breast cancer screenings

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

To commemorate this year’s 2022 World Cancer Day, Medicaid Cancer Foundation (MCF) and Leah Foundation with support from Pfizer, have implemented free breast cancer screenings in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and five states including Nassarawa, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Oyo. The Senior Programme Manager Medicaid Cancer Foundation Ms. Hadiza A-Arome said, “The breast cancer awareness and free screening programme provided free breast cancer screening services for all persons who meet age, and medical eligibility guidelines, especially rural women.

She said it was to ensure that all women screened by MCF receive appropriate and timely follow-up, diagnosis, treatment, and navigation increases screening in target populations through regional public education efforts that promote breast cancer screening as a means of reducing morbidity and mortality from this disease.” Speaking, the Executive Director Leah Foundation Mr. Lanre Bello said “This was a life-saving intervention from Pfizer as most of the rural women had no prior knowledge of breast cancers. This is a pointer that more needs to be done in terms of advocacy and screenings. Corporate organisations, religious bodies, trade unions, women associations and governments need to partner more than ever before to raise awareness, provide screenings and make necessary interventions including vaccines available, as the case may be. Biannual screening is recommended especially for the rural locations.”

Olayinka Subair, Country Manager Nigeria, commented, “At Pfizer, we remain committed to improving patients’ lives. We are showcasing our dedication to health equity and reducing disparities in cancer care through these collaborations with Medicaid Cancer Foundation and Leah Foundation across six states (FCT, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Kogi and Oyo States) in Nigeria.

This is our way of drawing attention to the need for early detection in saving lives as we commemorate World Cancer Day. We are choosing to close the care gap by providing access to accurate information and knowledge about cancer to empower us all as health equity can only be achieved when everyone have the opportunity to reach his or her full health potential without barriers or limitations.” Pfizer’s legacy in breast cancer spans over two decades, with a strong foundation in research and development to ensure support for breast cancer patients.

World Cancer Day is a day where the oncology community gets together to raise awareness around and show support for people diagnosed and living with cancer. World Cancer Day is an initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control, the largest and oldest international cancer organisation dedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Malaria: Kwara gets 2.3m insecticide nets to save women, children

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State has received about 2.3m insecticide treated mosquito nets to be distributed across 772,648 households in the state. This is one of the fruits of the N82 million counterpart funds Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq paid in the early days of his administration last year. At $4 (N1,400) unit price, the treated nets, according to a statement  on […]
Health

Over 900 Nigerians, 20 corporations support Health Workers Fund

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

    More than 900 individual donors including celebrities, and about twenty corporate organizations, have donated to the N1 Billion Health Workers Fund initiated by Giving.ng, a reputable crowdfunding platform.   By the end of July, the Fund launched in April 2020 had paid over N25.7 million in hazard allowances to one hundred and eleven […]
Health

JOHESU rebukes NMA for rejecting pharmacist consultancy cadre

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

The Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) and Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have criticised the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) denigration of other healthcare professionals in the country following the medical doctors’ rejection of the approved Scheme of Service for Pharmacist Consultant Cadre in the Federal Public Service. The NMA had through its National Publicity […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica