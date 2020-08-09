PFN announces burial plans of Omobude’s mother

The families of Omobude and Irabor have announced the funeral arrangements for Deaconess Aikpitanyi Omobude, the beloved mother of the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr Felix Omobude, who passed onto glory on May 18, at age 108.

A statement by the families says funeral activities would commence on Friday, 21 August, with a Service of songs at the Lighthouse Polytechnic, Evbuobanosa, Near Abudu, Benin-City, Edo State. Interment comes up on Saturday, August 22 while Thanksgiving Service will hold on August 23 at New Covenant Gospel Church headquarters in Benin City.

Speaking in a statement, PFN’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Simbo Olorunfemi, the families said that the event will only be able to accommodate a restricted number of guests, in accordance with the prevailing protocols established by the Government and the health authorities, “While arrangements will be made to have a Commemorative service to celebrate her beautiful and impactful life when the situation improves, friends and family members from far and wide are encouraged to participate in the funeral programmes, as announced, via ZOOM.

A link to the events will be shared through all the appropriate communication platforms,” Olorunfemi added.

On behalf of the families, Rev. Dr Felix Omobude expressesed appreciation to church leaders, government officials, political leaders, Christians at large and all well-wishers for their support and prayers since the passing onto glory of mama.

He also enjoined everyone to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, Omobude prayed that the good Lord will continue to keep everyone safe and that the tide of the virus will be stemmed so that life will return to normal.

Like this: Like Loading...