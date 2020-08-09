Faith

PFN announces burial plans of Omobude’s mother

Posted on Author Anyanwu Comment(0)

The families of Omobude and Irabor have announced the funeral arrangements for Deaconess Aikpitanyi Omobude, the beloved mother of the National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr Felix Omobude, who passed onto glory on May 18, at age 108.

 

A statement by the families says funeral activities would commence on Friday, 21 August, with a Service of songs at the Lighthouse Polytechnic, Evbuobanosa, Near Abudu, Benin-City, Edo State. Interment comes up on Saturday, August 22 while Thanksgiving Service will hold on August 23 at New Covenant Gospel Church headquarters in Benin City.

 

Speaking in a statement, PFN’s Director, Media and Public Relations, Simbo Olorunfemi, the families said that the event will only be able to accommodate a restricted number of guests, in accordance with the prevailing protocols established by the Government and the health authorities, “While arrangements will be made to have a Commemorative service to celebrate her beautiful and impactful life when the situation improves, friends and family members from far and wide are encouraged to participate in the funeral programmes, as announced, via ZOOM.

 

A link to the events will be shared through all the appropriate communication platforms,” Olorunfemi added.

 

On behalf of the families, Rev. Dr Felix Omobude expressesed appreciation to church leaders, government officials, political leaders, Christians at large and all well-wishers for their support and prayers since the passing onto glory of mama.

 

He also enjoined everyone to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols, Omobude prayed that the good Lord will continue to keep everyone safe and that the tide of the virus will be stemmed so that life will return to normal.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Christian body recommends capital punishment for rapists

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

  T o curb the increasing rate of rape, gender based violence and other forms of human abuse across the country, Christian Media Foundation (CMF), a faith based media organisation, has canvassed capital punishment for offenders.     The Executive Director of the organisation,Gracious Akintayo, stressed that the body condemns the dastardly act, adding that […]
Faith

Honour, fear God, it’ll be well with you

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

In the Decalogue or the Ten Commandments as given by the Great Prophet Moses, there are clear instructions on the honour, respect, worship and fear of God, our creator.   The contents of the first to the third laws are emphatic in paying serious attention to the worship of God, honouring and fearing him; condemning […]
Faith

Cherubim Church loses District Chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

T he District Chairman/General Leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement (Ayo ni o), Amazing Grace district, Special Apostle Prophet S.O Aiyegbusi is dead. In a short statement signed by the General Secretary of the Church, Special Apostle O. Ogunsanya, the church leader died on Saturday. According to the General Secretary, the late District Chairman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: