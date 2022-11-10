PFN asks Nigerians to vote only credible leaders

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has urged Nigerians to vote only credible and competent leaders in the 2023 general elections.

The Christian body made the appeal at a briefing after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at its secretariat in Isolo, Lagos ahead of its biennial conference in February 2023.

Addressing the press, PFN Deputy National President, Archbishop John Praise Daniel said PFN still aligns with the stance of CAN on the same faith candidature.

However, he recalled that PFN National President, Bishop Wale Oke said the body will look at ways at ensuring credible and competent leaders are enthroned.

He buttressed that the recent meeting between the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and some Christian clerics, including himself in Abuja, was not an endorsement but “a meeting to listen to him so people can make an informed decision.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...