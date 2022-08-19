PFN: ASUU strike unnecessary, avoidable

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to the Federal Government to attend to the demands of the Academic of Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) in order for affected students to resume classes as early as possible. The body also said the strike by ASUU was unnecessary even as it was avoidable. The PFN made the appeal in Lagos yesterday during a press conference after a joint meeting of its National Advisory Council (NAC) and the National Executive Council (NEC). PFN National Secretary, Dr. Cosmas Ilechukwu, while fielding questions from journalists, said: “Our position on the ASUU strike is that the government should prioritise the education of our young people; that way the government can prepare for a better future for the country.

“The government should take it as its first line of responsibility to pay the salaries of university lecturers and workers. “ASUU strike is unnecessary and avoidable…We encourage our government to take care of our universities, let our children go back to school,” he said. However, Ilechukwu in his address said the bloc under the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) remained an integral part of the apex Christian body, adding that it will always align with CAN’s position on issues, as it also reiterated its stance against APC’s same-faith candidacy in the 2023 presidential election. While saying PFN frowns at what it described as disrespect by some political parties, Ilechukwu stated: “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria notes that even in the face of unprecedented level of disunity in the country, some political parties and politicians have acted in disregard of the fragility of the times we live in, made worse by the poor management of our fault lines, thus further polarising the country. “Of note is that despite our advice to the political parties that a same-faith ticket, be it Christian-Christian or Muslim- Muslim, will not augur wellfortheunityandfutureof Nigeria, some political parties chose to ignore that counsel.”

