Faith

PFN backs Bishop Kukah on state of nation

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta, Comment(0)

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude, Wednesday, called on those attacking the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Archdiocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah over his comments on the states of the nation to desist from it, insisting that he should not be used as a sacrificial lamb.
Omobude, who spoke on the state of the nation with newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, said the Bishop Kukah spoke truth to those in power and the mind of millions of Nigerians.
He maintained that the vocal cleric should be commended for voicing out when others have kept quiet as things are actually getting out of control.
Omobude said: “I appreciate Bishop Kukah. I don’t think we have interacted on one-on-one but if you follow him, you will know that he is down to earth when it has to do with telling the truth. Bishop Kukah is an advocate of democracy so he could not have been calling for the military overthrow of the government.
“The issues that he raised are very glaring. Now, it is only in this country that you can’t talk against government and go free. What is the dust for? I know that the minister of information is paid for his job but he should be honest enough to face certain truth.
“People call Mr. Trump all kinds of names and never has anybody been sued for insulting him but people have been sued in Nigeria for insulting the president.
“So, Bishop Kukah spoke the minds of genuine Nigerians. And any attempt by anybody to impose a section of the nation upon the other, is bound to cause chaos.
“Bishop Kukah should be seeing as a patriot and not a sacrificial lamb. He is not a hater of government but he is a lover of truth. I stand wholeheartedly by his views.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Faith

Pope Francis ‘very distressed’ over Turkey’s Hagia Sophia mosque move

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis has said he was “very distressed” over Turkey’s decision to convert the Byzantine-era monument Hagia Sophia back into a mosque. “My thoughts go to Istanbul. I’m thinking about Hagia Sophia. I am very distressed,” the pontiff said in the Vatican’s first reaction to a decision that has drawn international criticism. On Saturday the […]
Faith

Nigeria’s culture, languages mustn’t go extinct, says Bible Society boss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The death of a people’s culture amounts to the death of the people’s cultural identity, so says the General Secretary of the Bible Society of Nigeria, Dr. Dare Ajiboye. Ajiboye stressed this point during a press conference held at the Bible Guest House, Lagos on Tuesday, to announce the completion of the translation of the […]
Faith

Understanding the signs of his coming

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

In a farewell message while ascending to heaven, our Lord Jesus Christ told his disciples to occupy the gospel preaching space till he comes again. Earlier on while ministering to the people the disciples had come to him privately asking for the signs of the end of all things and for his second coming in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica