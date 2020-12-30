PFN backs Bishop Kukah on state of nation

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude, Wednesday, called on those attacking the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Archdiocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah over his comments on the states of the nation to desist from it, insisting that he should not be used as a sacrificial lamb.

Omobude, who spoke on the state of the nation with newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, said the Bishop Kukah spoke truth to those in power and the mind of millions of Nigerians.

He maintained that the vocal cleric should be commended for voicing out when others have kept quiet as things are actually getting out of control.

Omobude said: “I appreciate Bishop Kukah. I don’t think we have interacted on one-on-one but if you follow him, you will know that he is down to earth when it has to do with telling the truth. Bishop Kukah is an advocate of democracy so he could not have been calling for the military overthrow of the government.

“The issues that he raised are very glaring. Now, it is only in this country that you can’t talk against government and go free. What is the dust for? I know that the minister of information is paid for his job but he should be honest enough to face certain truth.

“People call Mr. Trump all kinds of names and never has anybody been sued for insulting him but people have been sued in Nigeria for insulting the president.

“So, Bishop Kukah spoke the minds of genuine Nigerians. And any attempt by anybody to impose a section of the nation upon the other, is bound to cause chaos.

“Bishop Kukah should be seeing as a patriot and not a sacrificial lamb. He is not a hater of government but he is a lover of truth. I stand wholeheartedly by his views.”

