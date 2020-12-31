News

PFN backs Kukah on security challenges

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

…says he mustn’t be used as sacrificial lamb

President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Dr. Felix Omobude, yesterday, called on those attacking the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Kukah, over his comments on the state of the nation to desist from it. He said the cleric must not be used as a sacrificial lamb. Omobude, in an interview with newsmen in Benin, the Edo State capital, said Kukah spoke truth to power and the mind of millions of Nigerians.

He maintained that the vocal cleric should be commended for voicing out when others have kept quiet as things are actually getting out of control. Omobude said: “I appreciate Bishop Kukah. I don’t think we have interacted on one-on-one, but if you follow him, you will know that he is down to earth when it has to do with telling the truth. Bishop Kukah is an advocate of democracy, so he could not have been calling for the military overthrow of the government.

“The issues that he raised are very glaring. Now, it is only in this country that you can’t talk against government and go free. What is the dust for? I know that the Minister of Information is paid for his job, but he should be honest enough to face certain truth.

“So, Bishop Kukah spoke the minds of genuine Nigerians. And any attempt by anybody to impose a section of the nation upon the other, is bound to cause chaos. “Bishop Kukah should be seen as a patriot and not a sacrificial lamb. He is not a hater of government, but he is a lover of truth. I stand wholeheartedly on his views.” The PFN president, who also spoke on the second wave of the COVID-19, urged Nigerians to take full responsibility in mitigating its spread by adhering to the NCDC protocols.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Report: Nurse tests positive a week after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

    A 45-year-old nurse in California tested positive for COVID-19 more than a week after receiving Pfizer Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, an ABC News affiliate reported on Tuesday. Matthew W., a nurse at two different local hospitals, said in a Facebook post on December 18 that he had received the Pfizer vaccine, telling the ABC News […]
News

Bayelsa Central by-election: ex-SGF faults disqualification from PDP primary

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District by-election, Chief Gideon Ekeuwei, has faulted his disqualification and that of three others from the party’s primary election scheduled for Saturday. Ekeuwei, a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in a statement issued yesterday, asked the party to reverse the decision. This […]
News

NGO decries high rate of poverty in Nigeria

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

A Non – Governmental Organisation, under the aegis of Polling Units Ambassadors of Nigeria (PUAN), has decried the avoidable pains, sufferings and hunger millions of the citizenry have been subjected to by leaders they voted into power despite the abundant human and material resources the country is blessed with. PUAN Ambassador-General, Ambassador Captain Dabas Suleiman, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica