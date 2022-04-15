PFN cautions politicians against unguarded utterances

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has warned politicians against heating up the polity unnecessarily through unguarded utterances and claims. Chairman of Enugu State chapter of PFN, Bishop Godwin Madu, gave the caution yesterday in a statement issued in Enugu, the state capital, where he stressed the need for politicians to respect the zoning arrangement both at national and state levels so as to engender peace and stability.

He called on those as- piring for political offices and their political parties to play by the rules to further ensure Nigeria’s unity. “The country is already passing through numerous challenges, including insecurity. PFN is urging all Nigerians to intensify prayers as the nation inches closer to the 2023 general election,” he said. Madu urged Christians to get their permanent voter cards to be able to vote for candidates of their choice during the forthcoming general election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...