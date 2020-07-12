PFN commends Nweke, Ogbanna for examplary honesty

…congratulates Yakubu Pam

he Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has commended Mr Ikenna Nweke, the Nigerian PhD student in Japan for his exemplary act of honesty in returning to the police a wallet he found containing huge sum of money and then turning down an offer to be compensated for his action by the authorities.

The National President of the PFN, Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude described him as a pride to Nigeria and a testament to the fact that Nigerians are essentially good people. He commended him for being a great Ambassador for Nigeria in a foreign land, commending to young Nigerians as a worthy example to emulate.

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria assures Mr Nweke of her prayer that the Lord will grant him success in his study and encompass with grace and favour to enable him achieve the goals he has set for himself.

The National President also commended Mr. Chidiebere Ogbonna who found N1.8miilion in a carton he had purchased and returned it to the place he got the product from.

“He is proof that, even in the face of the challenges all around, the values of integrity and honesty are still highly cherished by many Nigerians. He is an exemplar deserving of recognition and reward to encourage more people to continue to follow the precepts laid down by our faith.”

And in a related development, the PFN also congratulated the former National Vice President (North-Central) of the PFN, Rev. Yakubu Pam on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as the Executive Secretary, National Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC).

“His appointment is one that the PFN takes great pride in, confident that he is well equipped for the assignment and that he would discharge the responsibilities of that office with integrity, to the glory of God and the benefit of all Nigerian Christians,” the body said

