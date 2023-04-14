PFN condemns call for Interim National Government

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the call for an interim national government in the country. Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said those calling for interim national government want to destroy the country’s democracy. Oke said the country doesn’t need interim government at this point in time because the election has been won and lost. He said those who feel aggrieved over the outcome of election should approach court rather than calling for anarchy. The PFN leader also appealed to politicians to give peace a chance in the interest of the nation. He said: “Calling for interim government is a national anarchy, is to invite confusion and abort our democracy. “Democracy evolves and then matures; everybody should give peace a chance so that our democratic move is not truncated. We don’t need interim national government; there is no reason for it. In every election, is not everybody that wins or lose. The winners should be magnanimous in victory and the losers should be gallant because if you lose today, you can win tomorrow.

“Let Nigeria be and let democracy grow. PFN as a body, say no categoricallytointerimnational government; that is not needed. We are not in a situation where that is required, so let’s give peace a chance. “It is good at this time to remind us of the words of one of our former leaders that we have no other country we can call out own part from Nigeria. “So, we appeal that we should tamper our anger and disappointment of what happened and let the process of healing begin. Let us come together as one indivisible nation. Let us join hands to make sure we work together for peace, unity, harmony and it is in that atmosphere that we can make progress. “Elections come and go because there is a nation withinwhichwecanconduct election. But let elections not tear us into pieces. If we manage this season well, there will be a nation in the future where we will conduct election. “And let us come together to promote peace, unity and oneness. We as a body, are praying for Nigeria and government at state level, at federal level and local government level. We are praying for the government organs like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), judiciary and we are praying for those they have declared winner that they would not allow arrogance and pride. “I want to appeal to those who feel that they have been cheated to go through the process established by the Constitution and prove the case. Let’s give peace a chance and come together and let the healing process begin. Let’s put to an end the acrimonious politicisation, partisanship, and let us not heed ourselves based on political party, tribe or religion. Let’s come together as one nation.”