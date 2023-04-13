PFN Condemns Call For Interim National Govt

…Urges politicians to give peace a chance in the interest of Nigeria

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has condemned the growing call for an Interim National Government in the country.

Speaking at a media briefing in Lagos, the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, said those calling for Interim National Government want to destroy the country’s democracy.

Bishop Oke said the country doesn’t need an interim government at this point because the election has been won and lost.

He said those who feel aggrieved over the outcome of the election should approach court rather than calling for anarchy.

The PFN leader also appealed to politicians to give peace a chance in the interest of the nation.

He said, “As a body, we say no to interim government because it is a call for anarchy.

“But we want to appeal to all Nigerians, government at the federal level, at the state level and local government level, the political parties, the presumed winners at every level and the presumed losers at every level.

“It is good at this time to remind us of the words of one of our leaders in the past that we have no other country we can call out own part from Nigeria.

“So, we appeal that we should tamper our anger and disappointment of what happened and let the process of healing begin.

Let us come together as one indivisible nation. Let us join hands to make sure we work together for peace, unity, and harmony and it is in that atmosphere that we can make progress.

“Elections come and go because there is a nation within which we can conduct the election.

But let elections not tire us to pieces.

“If we manage this season well, there will be a nation in the future where we will conduct the election.

“Let us not burn the nation down because if we burn it down it is coming on the head of all of us. If you lose the election today, you stand to win tomorrow if you don’t give up. But if we say if they don’t declare me winner, myself and all my followers are going to burn Nigeria down, so let’s be patient and allow the judiciary to finish its work and let the douse settle I don’t win.

“And let us come together to promote peace, unity, and oneness. We as a body, are praying for Nigeria and its government at the state level, federal level, and local government levels. We are praying for the government organs like the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and judiciary and we are praying for those who have declared the winner that they would not allow arrogance and pride.

“That they would carry themselves with maturity and know that election would end and then governance would begin and governance is for everybody including those they think did not vote for them. Let them govern everybody in the fear of God.

“I want to appeal to those who feel that they have been cheated to go through the process established by the constitution and prove the case and if the umpire upholds the election, let’s give peace a chance.

“Let Nigeria be so that another election would come and we will choose and you that lost yesterday might win tomorrow.

“Let’s give peace a chance and come together and let the healing process begin. Let’s put to an end the acrimonious, politicization, and partisanship, and let us not heed ourselves based on political party, tribe, or religion. Let’s come together as one nation.”