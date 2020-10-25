PFN condemns deployment of soldiers, killing of protesters

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), the umbrella body of Pentecostal Churches in Nigeria, has decried the deployment of soldiers to protest grounds and the orchestration of killings of peaceful #EndSARS protester in Lekki, Lagos.

PFN’s National President, Dr. Felix Omobude, conveyed the body’s disapproval of the action of the Nigerian Armed Forces while expressing shock at the reports of shootings which resulted to deaths of and severe injuries sustained by harmless protesting Nigerian youths.

He said: “The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is deeply troubled that what started out as a peaceful protest, with objectives subscribed to by most Nigerians, has now taken on another dimension, with reports coming in of public and private properties on fire and hoodlums taking advantage to wreak havoc on the lives and property of ordinary Nigerians.”

Omobude, however, pleaded with all Nigerians for calm and peace to allow for government to start the process of rebuilding trust, restoring confidence, while also implementing the promises that have been made.

“We commiserate with families of the victims and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident. We pray for comfort for everyone at this difficult time and for quick recovery for those presently in the hospital.

“We condemn the deployment of soldiers to the protest ground and demand for a full and thorough investigation of the incident, with the victims receiving justice and compensation,” Omobude stated.

