Faith

PFN Inaugurates Excos

Posted on Author Ebere Chibuzor and Lorine Emenike Comment(0)

The youth wing of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Eti Osa Province in Lagos State inaugurated new executive members. The event, which was largely attended by both members and friends of the province, was held at Miracle Breed Church, Eti Osa Local Government Area.

 

While delivering a sermon at the event, with the theme: ‘Stronger together’, the Bishop of Miracle Breed Church, Femi Soneye, charged the new executives to be cautious and esteem one another. In an interview with newsmen, Soneye charged the newly inaugurated youth leaders to work together to realizing a uniform goal. On his part, the newly elected Province Youth Director, Joel Obikoru, in an interview with journalists said that the new executive members would use the platform to provide opportunities for Nigerian youths in realising their dreams.

He also urged Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to enable them vote in a credible candidate come 2023. “What happened today is like a platform for us to work, if we don’t do this we won’t be able to operate. We all know that Nigeria is having leadership issues. So one of the things we won’t be playing with is that we want to have so many people in politics, conquer the mountain of education, sports and mountain of religion which is the church we are called into.

“Also the mountain of entertainment. We have many of our youth who feel that the church is not supporting them. We are here to support them through the platform. “I want to advise every youth to grab his or her PVC, if you don’t have PVC you’re the enemy of this country and the body of Christ.

Like in my church I am organising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to come for everybody to be registered and obtain PVC. So every youth in Nigeria should grab their PVC and vote for the right candidate come the 2023 election.”

On his part, newly inaugurated Director of Sports Eti Osa province and Youth Leader, Ajah chapter stated: “The youths today are gradually losing their sense of belonging in the society, when the youths are meant to be trained as leaders of tomorrow. “Our youths should be encouraged and prepared for the task of the future. So many Nigerian youths are swayed into making money rather than preparing for their task as future leaders.

“Our country is led by leaders of 80 years. We want to bring back that awareness by equipping Nigeria youths to be leaders of tomorrow, by repositioning them through workshops and seminars for youths all over the country.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Many pastors are neck-deep in spiritism, says Olarinde

Posted on Author TAI ANYANWU

Convener of Heal the Church Outreach (HECO), Dr. Wole Olarinde, leads concerned pastors and believers to champion the course of restoring the glory of the Church in Nigeria. Olarinde, expresses disenchantment with what he described as festering unwholesome practices in the church, and wants government to make enabling law, empowering the Christian Association of Nigeria […]
Faith

God is in control of all things

Posted on Author Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Whatever happens in this planet earth and in heaven is by Divine permission because he is in control of all activities going on in the entire universe. When he says yes nobody has the capacity to say no.   There is nothing under the heaven that can challenge his actions. That is why the Bible […]
Faith

God can do all things

Posted on Author Lazarus Muoka

Ignorance is a big problem. It is rather unfortunate to note that over 50 percent of human suffering emanate from lack of knowledge of what God can do. The Bible makes it clear that power to do all things belongs to God and that there is no impossibility in His dictionary. Hence what God cannot […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica