PFN Inaugurates Excos

The youth wing of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Eti Osa Province in Lagos State inaugurated new executive members. The event, which was largely attended by both members and friends of the province, was held at Miracle Breed Church, Eti Osa Local Government Area.

While delivering a sermon at the event, with the theme: ‘Stronger together’, the Bishop of Miracle Breed Church, Femi Soneye, charged the new executives to be cautious and esteem one another. In an interview with newsmen, Soneye charged the newly inaugurated youth leaders to work together to realizing a uniform goal. On his part, the newly elected Province Youth Director, Joel Obikoru, in an interview with journalists said that the new executive members would use the platform to provide opportunities for Nigerian youths in realising their dreams.

He also urged Nigerian youths to get their Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) to enable them vote in a credible candidate come 2023. “What happened today is like a platform for us to work, if we don’t do this we won’t be able to operate. We all know that Nigeria is having leadership issues. So one of the things we won’t be playing with is that we want to have so many people in politics, conquer the mountain of education, sports and mountain of religion which is the church we are called into.

“Also the mountain of entertainment. We have many of our youth who feel that the church is not supporting them. We are here to support them through the platform. “I want to advise every youth to grab his or her PVC, if you don’t have PVC you’re the enemy of this country and the body of Christ.

Like in my church I am organising the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to come for everybody to be registered and obtain PVC. So every youth in Nigeria should grab their PVC and vote for the right candidate come the 2023 election.”

On his part, newly inaugurated Director of Sports Eti Osa province and Youth Leader, Ajah chapter stated: “The youths today are gradually losing their sense of belonging in the society, when the youths are meant to be trained as leaders of tomorrow. “Our youths should be encouraged and prepared for the task of the future. So many Nigerian youths are swayed into making money rather than preparing for their task as future leaders.

“Our country is led by leaders of 80 years. We want to bring back that awareness by equipping Nigeria youths to be leaders of tomorrow, by repositioning them through workshops and seminars for youths all over the country.”

