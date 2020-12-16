News

PFN knocks Buhari over kidnap of Katsina schoolboys

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has raised the alarm over what it termed total breakdown of security in the country.

 

PFN while expressing anger over abduction of hundreds of male students from a school in President Buhari’s home State, Katsina, berated the President for apparent lack of political will to tackle insecurity decisively in the country.

 

The Christian body said the bloodletting in the country did not speak well of Buhari as a retired general and excombatant. Speaking through its chairman in Enugu State, Bishop Godwin Madu, it also called on Northern Governors, as a matter of urgency, to rise and protect Christians and their places of worship in the North.

 

The Chairman said that his heart bleeds over the loss of lives of Christians in the North and the burning down of churches without the government helping them to rebuild.

 

Madu said the Northern Governors should emulate the Southern Governors who protect the Moslems, their families and places of worship at any time. He said “the South East Governors have done everything to be at peace with the Moslems in the East by protecting them, caring for them and giving them an enabling environment to do their normal business but not so in the North for Christians.”

 

He also called on the law enforcement agents whose primary responsibility is to protect lives and properties to rise and do their primary job in the nation.

 

“At no time has any church been assisted to rebuild after destruction but not so in the East. If anything happens to any mosque or Moslem in the East the governors will immediately intervene and compensation paid, mosque rebuild, why is it that such is not done in the North?” he queried.

 

On the kidnap of over 400 students of Boys High School, Kankara, in Katsina State, he called on the Federal Government to rescue the boys without delay.

 

“This is not good in a country where the President was an ex-military Head of State and ex-combatant soldier. “How will the whole world see Nigeria and how can over 400 boys be kidnapped from one school in a day and no trace and no interception so far with millions of road blocks by the soldiers and police?

 

“Almost all the security agencies in Nigeria mount road blocks, yet such atrocity was done and they have not traced where they are kept,” he wondered

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

