PFN President seeks continuous prayers for Nigeria

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on Nigerians to continue to keep the nation in their prayers, assuring tthat whatever the challenges of the moment might be, only the word of God concerning Nigeria will prevail.

In a Christmas message by the National President of the PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, made available on Saturday through his Media Director, Simbo Olorunfrmi, he expressed appreciation to God for his grace and benevolence towards his people and the privilege of another Christmas celebration.

“Christmas is not just another celebration; it is a reminder of the goodness of God and fulfilment of his promise of redemption. It speaks to hope, joy and a new beginning, reminding us that no matter how long it takes to manifest, God’s plan will never fail nor falter,” Oke said.

While commiserating with families and victims of terrorist and violent attacks in different parts of the country, the National President of the PFN prayed for comfort and strength for victims and their families at this time.