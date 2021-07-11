PFN: Silencing Kanu, Igboho won’t stop agitation

•Govt doesn’t deal with equity

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has appealed to the Federal Government to earnestly deal with inequity in governance while throwing its weight throwing its weight behind the position of 17 Southern Governors, who at its recent meeting in Lagos, resolved that power must return to the south in 2023 general elections.

The apex body of Pentecostal Churches in Nigeria, conveyed the support during a press conference following an emergence executive meeting, held in Lagos during the week.

PFN’s National President, Bishop Wale Oke, while fielding questions from journalists, also stated that except justice, fairness and equal treatment were meted on every Nigerian irrespective of their place of origin, religious or other affiliation, separatist agitations will not stop in the country.

He said: “The only thing that will stop agitation is good governance. And by good governance, we are talking of a government where everybody feels they have equal stake, equal opportunity and equal representation. So long as people feel that they are marginalised, sidelined, there will always be agitators who will want to champion the course of emancipation for their people.”

Bishop Oke therefore appealed to government at every level to make sure that there is equity in representation and participation by the people in the government. He continued: “Until that is done, agitation will never stop.

The moment there is equity in representation and in participation and people feel oh, our people are there, what are you exiting for?

“We are stronger together. We are better together. But that togetherness is not a togetherness of an overlord and those who are subservient. It is togetherness where every Nigerian is equal, equal rights before the law, equal opportunities in governance.

“So those who govern us at federal level, state level and local government level must ensure that there is equity and fair representation. Otherwise, agitation will not end. If you silence Nnamdi Kanu and silence Sunday Igboho, others will still arise. Let’s deal with inequity in representation and participation; then agitation will die naturally,”

Bishop Wale Oke advised. Speaking in the same vain, PFN’s General Secretary, Dr Cosmos Ilechukwu, reiterated the body’s total rejection of the 1999 Constitution, pointing out that it is a corrupt document and unrepresentative of the will of all Nigerians.

His words: “A constitution is what every people within the same political clime will subscribe to. The current document we have does not represent the views of all Nigerians, does not meet our aspirations as a people and PFN is of the opinion that we should discard it.

“The Constitution was forced down on Nigerians by the military. There was never a time a referendum was conducted to approve that. There was never a time that the constituent assembly was put together to discuss that. There was never a time the people’s opinion were sort in putting that together.

In the opening page, they said: “We the people of Nigeria have agreed…”That is not true. “So we want an institution that will actually be, ‘We the people’ if Nigeria have agreed in truth. And this one is a constitution that creates a problem. It is a constitution that is corrupt in its nature.

As long as we continue to operate with that constitution, Nigeria will remain a corrupt country because the constitution is corrupt,” Dr Ilechukwu added The PFN National President urged Nigeria to be rest assured that the country will not break-up but will overcome its present challenges.

He however, advised the government of the day saying; “The PFN is working together as a responsible spiritual body to look for possible solution to the problems of Nigeria, by way of praying, fasting, encouraging our people and hearing what God is saying about Nigeria.

And we want to tell the whole nation that these challenges would soon be passed and Nigeria would move on.” “We want to appeal to the government, the matter of security, lives and property is primary to the development of any nation.

We see the effort of the government in dealing with it here and there. But we want the effort to be more concerted, better coordinated and diligently pursued without fear or favour to any team or group, in a way that justice is not only done but it is seen to be done.”

He added: “There is a need for government to reassure Nigerians that they are in charge and to reawaken the confidence of Nigerians in the government to contain the security challenges. The weight of the law should be brought upon whichever group constituting bandits or terrorist, as an example to others doing it.”

The PFN President also called on government to work hard on the economy of the nation, pointing out that it is indeed bad, the prices of commodities are skyrocketing.

“The government economic team should take a hard look at this. We are very close to the grassroots. A lot of people are complaining of hardship.

So, we want the government to rise up to the occasion and find a solution to the economic crisis of the nation,” Wale Oke added. Appreciating the Fathers at the event, PFN also gave awards to founding fathers for their long time commitment and dedication.

The awardees were Dr. Wilson Badejo; Pastor Enoch Adeboye; Pastor William Kumuyi; Dr. Mrs Mercy Ezekiel; Pastor Ayo Oritsajor; Bishop Mike Okonkwo; Rev Dr. Felix Omobude and Rev Dr. Uma Ukpai.

Some of them have served the body as national Presidents and so they were recognised as fathers and the great work they have done in PFN.

