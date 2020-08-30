Faith

PFN spits fire over CAMA Law

…asks FG to expunge offensive parts

 

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has expressed its deep grouse over the Companies and Allied Matters Bill otherwise known as CAMA Law, which was recently passed into law by the National Assembly, and assented to by President.

 

Consequently, the apex body of Pentecostal churches in Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of the National Assembly to urgent commence the process of expunging the offensive portions of the controversial CAMA Law.

 

In statement personally signed by its National President, Dr. Felix Omobude, PFN said it is convinced that there is indeed cause for concern about the Companies and Allied Matters Act, particularly the area that concerns civil society organizations, religious bodies and other not-for-profit concerns.

 

Omobude said: “Our concerns are founded around provisions of Section 839 (1) (a),(b),(c) which we see as contrary to Section 6(6) and Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

 

“We believe that these provisions, among others, leave the door open to abuse, denial of fair hearing, arbitrariness and dubious use of power by the Commission and/or its agents.

 

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) is concerned at the provision which makes recourse to the vague and nebulous phrase “public interest” as grounds for tak-  ing over a non-governmental organisation by the Commission and/or its agents, contrary to Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

 

“Not only are there contradictions in the law, we believe that some of its provisions are indeed already covered by other legislations. In the light of this, we call on President Muhammadu Buhari, the leadership of the Senate and the House of Representatives to immediately set in motion the machinery for a quick review of the offensive parts in the legislation,” Omobude said.

 

The PFN President explained that following the assent by President Buhari, the Christian body has continued to receive calls  from several organisations and individuals, far and wide, expressing worry and concern about the law, especially as it relates to provisions of Section 839 of the Act.

 

Hence, the PFN had been in consultation with its team of legal advisers to look at the provisions of the law so that it can come to an informed position and be properly advised on what to do, should the concerns be deemed genuine. And based on legal advise, Momobude said the PFN stands with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and reaffirms her position on this matter.

 

“We are reviewing all options on the table and we will be taking actions in pursuit of a remedy accordingly. We intend to assert our constitutional rights, following the prescribed procedure for redress, to ensure that the not-for-profit sector which has been standing in the gap for the disadvantaged and underprivileged Nigerians, in the face of neglect by government at all levels, is able to continues to do so without hindrance,” the PFN President insisted.

 

 

