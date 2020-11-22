PFN to FG: Stop victimising #EndSARS promoters

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has advised the Federal Government of Nigeria to cease from further harassment of all Nigerians who participated in the #EndSARS protests.

The National President of umbrella body of Pentecostal Churches, Dr Felix Omobude in a statement made available to our correspondent, said that PFN particularly frowns at reports of increasing government’s witch hunting of #endsars promoters.

“We condemn the freezing of bank accounts of people linked with the protests. While the PFN recognises the right of the Central Bank of Nigeria to oversight functions on movement of funds within the banking system, it is important that they do not go overboard or create the impression that they are acting in furtherance of a different agenda,” the PFN stated.

It therefore called on the Federal Government to be sincere in its approach to the crisis and adopt a more conciliatory style rather than confrontation in dealing with the promoters of the #End- SARS protests; adding,

“While the PFN will not support any act of criminality, it is of the view that given the range of issues thrown up by the protests, what is required in its resolution is more of tact and wisdom.” PFN further advised the government to be mindful of the challenges of economic downturn and unemployment, especially among the youth, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, increase in the price of essential items and worsening level of poverty among millions of Nigerians.

The fellowship also calls on the Federal government to do all that is required to reopen the Universities and put an end the recurring and protracted crisis that has virtually crippled the tertiary education system in Nigeria. PFN also commiserated with families who lost loved ones in the crisis, those injured, as well as those who lost property.

It however appealed for restraint on the part of the youths, especially the #EndSARS promoters, while urging them to explore other opportunities for engagement with government for the realisation of their objectives. “We caution against the use of the protest to promote ethno-religious sentiments to polarise Nigerians.

The PFN believes that with constant dialogue between the government and the people, it will be easier to regain the trust of Nigerians in finding solutions to the problems confronting the nation. The PFN is of the opinion that the time we live in calls for sobriety, reflection and restraint on the part of leadership, calling for greater caution on the part of government and respect for law and order by all Nigerians.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) again pleads with all Nigerians for calm and peace to allow the government pursue the process of rebuilding trust, restoring confidence and implement the promises made,” Omobude stressed. He further advised all victims of police brutality and everyone who have been hurt or affected in the protest to take advantage of the Judicial Commission of Enquiry that have been set up in the various states for redress.

