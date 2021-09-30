PGF: Abubakar, Oyetola our selfless governors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have described the Governors of Jigawa State, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar and his counterpart in Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, as selfless. The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, stated this in a congratulatory message for their birthday anniversaries. He said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State and HE Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the State of Osun, to celebrate their 59th and 67th birthday respectively. “Along with the people of Jigawa and Osun states, and all Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with models of Nigeria’s progressive politics and their families. “On this special day, we wish to acknowledge and commend their leadership, visions and commitments to a united and prosperous Nigeria. Guided by our party, APC, they have been consistent and selfless contributors to our team of progressive governors, providing insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Jigawa and Osun states respectively, as well as at the national level. “As Governors of Jigawa and Osun states, through all the development initiatives being implemented by APC-led governments, they represent the shining light of our politics!”
Related Articles
Delta seeks professionals’ involvement in policy implementation
Chief of Staff (CoS) to Delta State Governor, Olorogun David Edevbie, has called on professionals to support the state government in the implementation of ideas to stimulate rapid development. Edevbie made the call at the “8th Public Lecture and Award ceremony” organised by the Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria (APBN), Delta chapter. “Be ready […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Haiti earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors as death toll climbs to 1,297
Officials in Haiti have confirmed at least 1,297 people are dead after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the Caribbean nation on Saturday. Rescuers are picking through rubble in a desperate search for any survivors, reports Reuters. Homes, churches and schools were among buildings flattened in the quake. Some hospitals were left overwhelmed and in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why we quit NESG board, by Bank CEOs
Contrary to the view in some quarters that they were forced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to resign from the board of the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Chief Executive Officers of three Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) in the country actually quit on their own volition, New Telegraph can confirm. Three NESG Directors […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)