PGF: Abubakar, Oyetola our selfless governors

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governors have described the Governors of Jigawa State, Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar and his counterpart in Osun, Gboyega Oyetola, as selfless. The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman and Governor of Kebbi State, Atiku Bagudu, stated this in a congratulatory message for their birthday anniversaries. He said: “The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) joins HE Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, Governor of Jigawa State and HE Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of the State of Osun, to celebrate their 59th and 67th birthday respectively. “Along with the people of Jigawa and Osun states, and all Nigerians, we celebrate this special occasion with models of Nigeria’s progressive politics and their families. “On this special day, we wish to acknowledge and commend their leadership, visions and commitments to a united and prosperous Nigeria. Guided by our party, APC, they have been consistent and selfless contributors to our team of progressive governors, providing insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of managing governance in Jigawa and Osun states respectively, as well as at the national level. “As Governors of Jigawa and Osun states, through all the development initiatives being implemented by APC-led governments, they represent the shining light of our politics!”

