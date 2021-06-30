PGF advocates for proper funding of APC information manager

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Media Steering Committee has advocated for proper funding of the information managers of the party. The committee made the call at the inaugural meeting of managers of information of All Progressives Congress (APC) governments at federal and state levels held in Lagos.

In the communiqué signed by the Director-General of PGF, Salihu Lukman, the committee said: “Media funding is a major challenge, because it is very capital intensive, so APC governments need to look for a balance be tween the huge funds required for it and the funding for other sectors.”

In its discussions and deliberations, the committee also resolved that effective media and citizens engagement with regular feedback was critical to communicating the performance of governments of APC at all levels in terms of presenting the factual and truthful narrative to the people. Also, they agreed that; “It is vital to create sustainable synergy among all the managers of information to holistically address the problems of falsehood, misinformation and media abuse in every dimension, by considering media plan and strategy as a strategic component of every government programme and projects. “All stakeholders should consider the impacts of social media on perception management, particularly as it is currently being used for propagation of falsehood and hatred among Nigerians.”

