PGF celebrates return of GSSS Kankara students

…tells APC propaganda won’t change realities

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Director-General, Salihu Lukman has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) to protect the electoral advantages of the party gained in 2015 and 2019 general election, stating that propaganda would not change realities on ground.

Lukman, who spoke at the APC Press Corps Annual General Meeting in Abuja, said members preferred to protect leaders’ decision than to protecting the electoral advantages of the party.

In a keynote address delivered at the weekend in the midst of the Secretary of the APC Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Udoedehe, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, the representative of the Senate President and other chieftains of APC, he said leaders had abandoned the party’s manifesto for electoral contestation.

According to him, not many leaders knew the provisions of the party’s manifesto not to talk of implementing them as this had become the bane of crisis in the party. In the keynote address,en titled “Political Contestation in Nigeria: Challenges of Benchmarking Party Manifesto,” he said “as a party, we invested a lot to develop our manifesto.

The gap that emerged since 2015 whereby elected and appointed leaders of governments controlled by our party took our manifesto for granted should be corrected in order to continue to enjoy and sustain the electoral gains of the years past.” Lukman went on: “Often, many of us make the mistake of imagining that our responsibility is to rationalise decisions of our party and our leaders. Yes, we need to justify and defend decisions of our party and our leaders to the best of our ability.

At every opportunity we must lead the advocacy to promote our party and our leaders. “Beyond that however, we must be in a position to protect the electoral advantages of our party.

This is largely because once we lose those advantages, all the public attention we enjoy today, will disappear.

“Therefore, as much as we should defend and promote decisions of our leaders, we must do so bearing in mind that in the end politics is about serving citizens.

